New Delhi: The biggest stage of football is just months away and the fans can't wait to witness world's best footballers in action. Watching the FIFA World Cup is a big dream for every fans through out India and the world and now the fans of the subcontinent nation can enjoy it by sitting at the stands in Qatar at a lower price than the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022.

According to a report by Indian Express, the cheapest ticket for the FIFA World Cup Final is INR 45,828, whereas the expensive IPL ticket this season is 10,000 INR more than the World Cup Final ticket. The ticket for Spain vs Germany match is INR 5211, while a mid-level ticket for this year's IPL is double the price.

India grabbed the headlines when it became the 7th highest among all countries in the first round of sales.

“India provides a goldmine of absolutely first-class football supporters”, John Parker of BH Hospitality, official FIFA partner said.

On 1st April, the official draws were held and 29 teams were pitted in 8 groups for the 32-team tournament. The other 3 teams will be decided on June as per the continental/inter-continental play-offs. Viacom18 secured FIFA World Cup broadcasting rights for a value of Rs 450 crore.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups

Groups A: Qatar (H), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

Group B: England, Iran, USA, UEFA Path A Winners.

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

Group D: France, AFC-CONMEBOL Winners, Denmark, Tunisia.

Group E: Spain, CONCACAF-OFC Winners, Germany, Japan.

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.