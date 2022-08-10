New Delhi: The 22nd edition of the biggest stage of world football, the FIFA World Cup 2022 was scheduled to start on 21st November but now as per reports coming in the showpiece event is expected to start a day earlier on 20th November. Also Read - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Meet The Captains Of All 32 Teams

The reason behind shifting the tournament a day earlier is that the host nation Qatar could be part of the opening game. As per the tournament schedule, Senegal and Netherlands were scheduled to play the first match on 21st November and the host nation would feature in the second header of the day. Now if the change put into act, Qatar will be featuring in the opening match against Ecuador on 20th November.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will start a day earlier with Qatar vs Ecuador on November 20 to allow the host nation play the first game of the tournament. Various sources pic.twitter.com/HcCZS6ZPrH — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) August 10, 2022

On 1st April, the official draws were held and 29 teams were pitted in 8 groups for the 32-team tournament. The other 3 teams in Wales, Australia and Costa Rica make the cut via continental/inter-continental play-offs held on June.Viacom18 secured FIFA World Cup broadcasting rights for a value of Rs 450 crore. The broadcaster also picked up the very first major broadcasting rights in the Indian sub-continent region ahead of Sony, Star.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups

Groups A: Qatar (H), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales.

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia.

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan.

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.