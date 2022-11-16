FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm up Matches LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

FIFA World CUP 2022: FIFA WC Warm-UP Matches start, FIFA WC Warm-Up LIVE Streaming Tuesday, Check the entire list as Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal also in action. Check LIVE streaming Details

Updated: November 16, 2022 1:21 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule, FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming, FIFA World Cup 2022 live score streaming, FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming in India, FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up matches, FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up matches live streaming, FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up matches streaming details, UAE vs Argentina, Oman vs Germany, Football News, Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm-up Matches LIVE Streaming

FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm-up Matches LIVE Streaming

Qatar: We are less than a week away from the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. But before the 32 teams start their campaign, they will play a couple of warm-up matches just to get used to the conditions. The warm-up matches start today and there are five mouthwatering games to look forward to.

Also Read:

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up matches on Wednesday?


You can stream the warm-up games of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Jio Cinemas.

FIFA World CUP Warm-UP Matches on Wednesday

Nov 16: Saudi Arabia vs Croatia – 5:30 pm (Mrsool Park, Riyadh)
Nov 16: Iran vs Tunisia – 4:30 pm (Doha)
Nov 16: UAE vs Argentina – 9 pm (Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, UAE)
Nov 16: Oman vs Germany – 10:30 pm (Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Oman)
Nov 16: Poland vs Chile – 10:30 pm (Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 16, 2022 1:21 PM IST

Updated Date: November 16, 2022 1:21 PM IST