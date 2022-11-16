FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm up Matches LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

FIFA World CUP 2022: FIFA WC Warm-UP Matches start, FIFA WC Warm-Up LIVE Streaming Tuesday, Check the entire list as Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal also in action. Check LIVE streaming Details

FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm-up Matches LIVE Streaming

FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm-up Matches LIVE Streaming

Qatar: We are less than a week away from the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. But before the 32 teams start their campaign, they will play a couple of warm-up matches just to get used to the conditions. The warm-up matches start today and there are five mouthwatering games to look forward to.

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up matches on Wednesday?

You can stream the warm-up games of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Jio Cinemas.

FIFA World CUP Warm-UP Matches on Wednesday

Nov 16: Saudi Arabia vs Croatia – 5:30 pm (Mrsool Park, Riyadh)

Nov 16: Iran vs Tunisia – 4:30 pm (Doha)

Nov 16: UAE vs Argentina – 9 pm (Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, UAE)

Nov 16: Oman vs Germany – 10:30 pm (Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Oman)

Nov 16: Poland vs Chile – 10:30 pm (Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw)