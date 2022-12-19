What Was Messi Given To Wear While Lifting the World Cup?

The material is made from camel hair and goat wool, and is associated with royalty and wealth.

Mumbai: Watchers of the World Cup final and presentation likely saw the joyous moment Lionel Messi lifted the famous trophy over his head, with his Argentine team-mates behind him, sharing the moment, the last iconic Messi moment at a World Cup. But before the trophy was given to the Argentine, he was presented with a black cloak by Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar.

This robe is called a “bisht”, and it is a major part of Arabic culture, and dates back thousands of years. Bishts are normally made from camel hair and goat wool, and is associated with royalty and wealth. It is normally reserved for special occasions, and has been likened to the tuxedo in Western culture.

The bisht is also correlated with soldiers winning a battle, and the robe being presented to Messi is almost a crowning moment, as Messi has just won the greatest battle of his life and lifted the iconic trophy over his head.

However, not everyone is happy about it. While some were happy that Messi was given the robe, with its historical significance, others have criticized the move. People claimed that Qatar gave it to him to “make it all about themselves”, and the fact that everyone in the Argentina team was wearing the famous blue and white shirts, and Messi was the only one in the robe.

For instance, BBC host and ex-England striker Gary Linekar said “a shame they’ve covered his shirt during what was a magic moment”. However, some fans disagreed, with one saying it was “Qatari tradition, they wear it when they graduate, get married, win a trophy and so on. They wanted to honour him with it, and it wasn’t supposed to be worn for long, usually just for a minute or two.”

Opinions will be split on the robe, but it was likely the last thing on Messi’s mind, as the 35-year-old celebrated his first World Cup win, in his last ever World Cup match.