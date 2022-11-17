FIFA World Cup 2022: Will The New France Midfield Be As Effective As It Was In 2018?

France are the defending FIFA World Cup champions and will start their campaign in Qatar against Australia on November 22.

France players pose for a photograph ahead of their departure to Qatar. (Image: Twitter/France)

New Delhi: The FIFA World Cup 2022, the world’s biggest spectacle, is set to begin on November 20 in Qatar. Defending champions France will once again vie for the golden trophy.

However, the Les Bleus’ journey will be difficult because they have a completely new and young midfield compared to the one that played a vital role in their 2018 World Cup triumph in Russia.

The Blues were unbeatable four years ago with just a single draw and winning the rest of the matches en route to their title-winning moment, thanks to the visionary Paul Pogba and rocket sprint, and solid defence of N’golo Kante.

After a six-and-half hour flight, the players did a stretching session last night!#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/6Sz0HnLdBn — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 17, 2022

But time has changed and so do people. One of the few sides to be hit by multiple injures in the World Cup, France will be missing the services of Pogba and Kante in Qatar. To add more to that Corentian Tolosso and Blaise Matuidi aren’t head coach Didier Dechamps’s first choice this time.

The French have included wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga, teen sensation Aurelian Tchouameni, and ever-dependable Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi in their World Cup squad.

It will be their first World Cup, and will be under a lot of pressure to fill the void of Pogba and Kante, who have set the standards high. Tchouameni and Camavinga have been Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti’s first choices and have lived up to the expectations for the La Liga champions in the ongoing season.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is also set to make his World Cup debut and is expected to start for The Blues considering his phenomenal form in the ongoing Serie A. Rabiot has scored three goals and provided two assists in 11 games this season.

God had another plan for me. I will be supporting my team, my nation, my country from far away but my heart is with them! Best of luck to all the selected players @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/KG3riqWNQI — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) November 10, 2022

France have been clubbed alongside Australia, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D and it will be a tough call for the Deschamps to figure out the starting midfield in the tournament and there is still a big question mark on the effectiveness of the new midfield for this World Cup.

France start their campaign against Australia on November 22 before facing Denmark and Tunisia on November 26 and 30 respectively.

(This piece is written by Aviral Shukla)