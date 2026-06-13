FIFA World Cup 2026 :⁠Australia Vs Turkey and Haiti Vs Scotland Live Streaming Info: When, Where and How to Watch both matches?

Türkiye ends a 24-year wait against Australia, while Haiti returns after 52 years to face Scotland as highly anticipated World Cup campaigns kick off across Canada and USA

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/fifa-world-cup-2026-%e2%81%a0australia-vs-turkey-and-haiti-vs-scotland-live-streaming-info-when-where-and-how-to-watch-both-matches-8445576/ Copy

Australia Vs Turkiye FIFA World Cup 2026 preview. (Image: AI generated)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is slowly picking up its pace as we head into day 3 of the competition with a number of exciting matches lined up in Group C and D. Thus far, all the co-hosts, except Canada, have won their opening matches with Mexico beating South Africa 2-1 on the first day and the United States of America thrashing Paraguay 4-1 earlier today.

Elsewhere, South Korea staged a comeback 2-1 win over Czechia in Group A while co-hosts Canada played out a frustrating 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group B. Up next, last edition’s hosts Qatar will lock horns with Switzerland and 5-time champions Brazil will take on 2022 semi-finalists Morocco tomorrow.

Also Read: Bad news for fans of Neymar ahead of Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener vs Morocco, head coach Carlo Ancelotti reveals…

Later in the day, two more games are slated between Australia Vs Turkiye (Group D) and Haiti Vs Scotland (Group B)

Australia Vs Turkiye Preview

Australia and Turkiye will face off at BC Place in Vancouver with both teams eager to claim an early advantage in Group D. While Australia has become a regular feature at the FIFA World Cup finals, this match marks the return of Turkiye.

The Turkish national team is appearing on football’s biggest stage for the first time in 20 years, with their last appearance dating back to their historic third-place finish in 2002.

The Socceroos rely on a settled, physically demanding style of play, but they face a highly talented Turkish squad that blends experience with elite young talent. Led by veteran captain Hakan Calhanoglu alongside rising stars Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz, Turkiye wants to prove they belong among the global elites.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: From Brazil Vs Morocco to France Vs Norway, here are the 5 matches you can’t miss in the group stages

Haiti Vs Scotland Preview

Haiti and Scotland meet at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts in a Group C opener filled with historical significance.

For Haiti, this match marks the end of a grueling 52-year absence from the tournament with the Caribbean nation making its first appearance since its debut back in 1974. The team enters this edition determined to rewrite history and claim their first-ever tournament points.

Scotland also returns to the FIFA World Cup after a lengthy break of their own, making this an emotional fixture for both nations and their supporters.

The Scots will rely on their organized defensive structure and Premier League experience to control the tempo of the game. With the likes of John McGinn, Scott McTominay and Andy Robertson present in the side, Scotland enters this game as overwhelming favorites.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

All the group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Tap here to watch.