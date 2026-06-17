FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠England vs Croatia Live Streaming Info: When, where and how to watch?

Their last meeting in the FIFA World Cup remains a historic one. The two teams faced off in the semi-finals of the 2018 edition in Russia. Kieran Trippier had given England an early lead with a stunning 5th minute free-kick but Ivan Perisic equalized for Croatia in the 2nd half before things went into extra time

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England vs Croatia preview, FIFA World Cup 2026. (Image credits: AI)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has well and truly picked up its pace as we enter matchday 7 with plenty of promise and expectations after witnessing an enthralling day 6. Last year’s finalists – France and Argentina registered dominating victories in their Group I and J openers with both of their talismanic forwards – Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi – starring for their sides.

While Mbappe netted a brace in France’s 3-1 victory against Senegal, Messi became the oldest hattrick scorer in Argentina’s 3-0 thrashing of Algeria. The world also witnessed Erling Haaland for the very first time in the FIFA World Cup and he took only 29 minutes to get on the scoresheet before confirming his brace in the 43rd minute as Norway hammered Iraq 4-1 in Boston.

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Tonight, the attention turns to Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane as the two legendary strikers set their sights to do something similar in their respective opening matches.

England Vs Croatia preview

Every edition, England arrive as the favorites but they end up falling short in the knockouts. Such has been the case since they won the 1966 edition as the hosts. The Three Lions have finished 4th on two occasions in 1990 and 2018.

Co-incidentally, the country that denied England from entering their 2nd ever FIFA World Cup final 8 years ago, Croatia, is the one they will face in their highly anticipated Group L opener at the Dallas Stadium.

Their last meeting in the FIFA World Cup remains a historic one. The two teams faced off in the semi-finals of the 2018 edition in Russia. Kieran Trippier had given England an early lead with a stunning 5th minute free-kick but Ivan Perisic equalized for Croatia in the 2nd half before things went into extra time.

It was Mario Mandzukic who broke English hearts by scoring a dramatic 109th-minute winner to secure a 2-1 victory and send Croatia to their first-ever World Cup final. Most recently, the two teams met in the group stages of the 2020 UEFA Euros edition where England picked up a 1-0 victory.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe breaks HUGE French record of Just Fontaine in 3-1 win over Senegal, he has become…

In what will be Thomas Tuchel’s coaching debut at the World Cup, English fans have high expectations. The Three Lions enter the tournament following a solid run in their final warm-up matches. After a narrow 1-0 win over New Zealand thanks to a Harry Kane header, the Three Lions secured a comfortable 3-0 victory against Costa Rica.

Croatia, meanwhile, had mixed results in their recent friendlies, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Belgium before recovering with a narrow 2-1 win over Slovenia just before the tournament.