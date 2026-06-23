FIFA World Cup 2026: England and Ghana brace themselves for Group L summit decider

The Three Lions remained heavily superior in their Group L opener against Croatia who had to chase the ball relentlessly for the best parts of the match and they can expect something similar against Ghana tonight

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Harry Kane (L) of England celebrates his goal with Declan Rice during the group L match between England and Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, on June 17, 2026. (Photo credits: Xinhua via IANS)

After crushing Croatia 4-2 in their FIFA World Cup opener, Thomas Tuchel’s England set their sights on their closest Group L rivals Ghana, who too, won their first game against Panama with a narrow 1-0 margin. Both the sides have an opportunity to secure qualification for the next stage of the tournament, which is the round of 32.

Thus far, only 6 teams, including last year’s finalists France and Argentina, have qualified for the newly introduced knockout phases which starts with the round 32, following the expansion of the FIFA World Cup from 32 to 48 nations. The likes of Haiti, Turkiye, Jordan and Tunisia have been eliminated after suffering back-to-back defeats in their respective groups.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil’s injury woes deepens as Raphinha sustains right thigh injury

Three Lions and Black Stars tussle for top spot

The Three Lions remained heavily superior in their Group L opener against Croatia who had to chase the ball relentlessly for the best parts of the match. England looked very comfortable with the ball and their star performer was, of course, Harry Kane who bagged two goals that night to become the nation’s joint all time leading goal scorer in the World Cup with 10 goals, equaling former great Gary Lineker’s tally.

Although Harry Kane’s goals in the 12th and 42nd minute were cancelled by Croatia’s Martin Baturina (36′) and Petar Musa (45+5′), England still managed to overpower the Croatians with their attack as Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford added the 3rd and 4th goal to seal the 4-2 victory.

Ghana, on the other hand, earned 3 valuable points in their opener all because of Caleb Yirenkyi’s late strike in the injury time of the 2nd half. The Black Stars The Black Stars were left frustrated by Panama’s deceiving 3-4-3 formation with the African outfit only seeing a possession of 37%, which will surely be even less against England.

History offers little to separate England and Ghana who have met only once before. Their lone encounter came in an international friendly in 2011, ending in a 1-1 draw. Tuesday’s clash will mark the first competitive meeting between the two nations at the FIFA World Cup.

England are obviously filled with superstars in every possible position, all eyes will be on the explosive winger Antoine Semenyo from Ghana’s perspective. Semenyo, who transferred from Bournemouth to Manchester City earlier this year, had finished as the third highest goal-scorer (17 gls) in the English Premier League last season.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.