FIFA World Cup 2026: Haiti eye first points of the tournament while Morocco hope to clinch top spot in Group C

Morocco and Haiti face off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for their final Group C match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While the two teams are experiencing completely opposite fortunes in the tournament so far, this final group fixture remains highly important for final placements.
In their previous matches, Morocco put on impressive performances to put themselves on the brink of the knockout rounds.
They secured a vital victory over Scotland to put them in direct competition with South American giants Brazil at the top of the standings. On the other hand, Haiti has endured a difficult tournament. They lost both of their opening matches, leaving them at the bottom of Group C without a single point.
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Which teams have qualified for Round of 32 so far? Which teams have been eliminated? All you should know
The qualification path for the round of 32 is straightforward. Morocco is virtually qualified already but needs a win or a draw against Haiti to completely seal their spot in the next round. Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has stated his team is completely focused on winning the game to finish above Brazil and top Group C.
Doing so would grant Morocco an easier matchup in the eound of 32. For Haiti, they have already been eliminated from reaching the top two spots. They are playing strictly for pride and are looking to score their first goals and collect their first points of the tournament before heading home.
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 qualification at stake as Canada host Switzerland in their Group B finale
Morocco will likely field a strong starting eleven to avoid any slip-ups. They need to dominate the midfield early on and rely on their technical superiority to break down a defensive opponent. Haiti will look to stay compact, play without pressure, and catch the Moroccans on the counter-attack to cause a major upset.
Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Youssef Belammari, Redouane Halhal, Anass Salah-Eddine, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Samir El Mourabet, Brahim Diaz, Ayoub El Kaabi, Soufiane Rahimi, Abde Ezzalzouli, Chemsdine Talbi, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni.
Haiti: Johny Placide, Alexandre Pierre, Josué Duverger, Ricardo Adé, Carlens Arcus, Jean-Kévin Duverne, Hannes Delcroix, Duke Lacroix, Garven Metusala, Martin Expérience, Wilguens Paugain, Keeto Thermoncy, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques, Carl Fred Sainté, Leverton Pierre, Woodensky Pierre, Dominique Simon, Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, Derrick Etienne Jr., Wilson Isidor, Louicius Deedson, Josué Casimir, Lenny Joseph, Yassin Fortuné.
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
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