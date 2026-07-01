USA Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 live streaming: Co-hosts eye 5th Round of 16 spot in history

The winner of this match will face either Belgium or Senegal, from the other side of the bracket, in the Round of 16. Get the full preview and live streaming details here

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Mauricio Pochettino, head coach of the United States, attends a press conference ahead of round of 32 match between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in San Francisco, the United States, June 30, 2026. (Xinhua via IANS)

FIFA World Cup 2026 co-hosts, the United States of America lock horns with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 10th match of the on-going Round of 32 which has been absolutely breathtaking so far. Canada, Brazil, Paraguay, Morocco, Norway, France and Mexico have confirmed their spots in the Round of 16, thus far, with 11 more spots yet to be filled.

All the 16 nations, for the next round, will be confirmed by the end of this week with Colombia and Ghana squaring off in the finale of the last 32. By tomorrow morning, 3 teams will have their Round of 16 spots locked and one of them could be USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina who will meet each other for the first time in the FIFA World Cup at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

USA’s path to the Round of 32

Co-hosts United States secured their path to the knockouts by topping Group D with an impressive 2-1-0 record. The Americans launched their campaign with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Paraguay before continuing their fine form with a confident 2-0 win over Australia to claim the top spot with a game to spare.

In their final group match, the USA fell 3-2 to a spirited Turkiye side. Striker Folarin Balogun proved to be the star player for the hosts during the group phase, leading the line effectively and finding the net twice.

How Bosnia and Herzegovina reached here?

Bosnia and Herzegovina had a much trickier path to reach the knockout stage, advancing as one of the tournament’s best third-place finishers out of Group B. They opened their tournament with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Canada, but suffered a setback in their second match after a heavy 4-1 loss to Switzerland.

Needing a decisive victory to survive, they bounced back brilliantly to defeat Qatar 3-1 in their final group match. Ermin Mahmic carried the offensive load for the team, scoring two crucial goals across the group phase.

The winner of this match will face either Belgium or Senegal, from the other side of the bracket, in the Round of 16.

Here are all the live streaming details of USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match:

When and where will USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place on Thursday, July 2 at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

What time will USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match start?

The USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will kick off at 5:30AM (IST).

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

United States of America

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady, Matt Freese, Matt Turner

Defenders: Max Arfsten, Sergiño Dest, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Cristian Roldan, Malik Tillman

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Haji Wright, Alejandro Zendej

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Goalkeepers: Osman Hadzikic, Nikola Vasilj, Martin Zlomislic

Defenders: Amar Dedic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Nikola Katic, Sead Kolasinac, Arjan Malic, Tarik Muharemovic, Nihad Mujakic, Stjepan Radeljic

Midfielders: Kerim Alajbegovic, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Ivan Basic, Dzenis Burnic, Armina Gigovic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Ermin Mahmic, Amar Memic, Ivan Sunjic, Benjamin Tahirovic

Forwards: Samed Bazdar, Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko, Jovo Lukic, Haris Tabakovic