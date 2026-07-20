FIFA World Cup 2026: 5 key talking points from the historic first-ever 48-team edition across North Americas

The 2026 FIFA World Cup across North Americas delivered an unforgettable tournament filled with historic milestones, underdog stories and legendary performances. It was well and truly the best ever ed

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Team Spain celebrates during the awarding ceremony after the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, the United States, July 19, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup across North Americas delivered an unforgettable tournament filled with historic milestones, underdog stories and legendary performances. It was well and truly the best ever edition and one that will be talked about for a very long time.

There was no shortage of drama, action and late comebacks but in the end, the team that deserved the most – Spain – lifted the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy for the 2nd time in their history. La Roja defeated the reigning champions Argentina with a narrow 1-0 score line, a win that was made possible after extra time at the New York Stadium.

Spanish captain Rodri, the mastermind of the side, won the Golden Ball award (best player), while Kylian Mbappe walked away with the Golden Boot for scoring a record breaking 10 goals in this edition. The Netherlands were regarded as the most fair team in the competition, whereas Pau Cubarsi was adjudged as the Best Young player of the tournament.

After a tumultuous 1-month long ride, it all has finally come to an end and now is the perfect time to reflect and talk about the 5 major talking points from the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

1. The Rise of Smaller Nations

The expanded 48-team format paved the way for smaller footballing nations to stun the world on the biggest stage. Cabo Verde emerged as the ultimate fairy tale of the tournament. Making their first-ever World Cup appearance, the Blue Sharks defied all odds by holding European heavyweights Spain to a 0-0 draw and drawing 2-2 with Uruguay.

Led by their 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who made 44 saves across four matches, Cabo Verde reached the Round of 32. They pushed reigning champions Argentina to the absolute limit, but ultimately lost by 3-2 in extra time.

Similarly, DR Congo also had an impressive run at the FIFA World Cup and they had nearly stunned England in the Round of 32 but what they showed was absolutely outstanding.

2. Unai Simon and Rodri: Spain’s most underrated duo

People keep talking about Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres but people rarely acknowledge the influence that goalkeeper Unai Simon and captain Rodri had on the Spanish team. Spain’s march to their second World Cup trophy was built on structural perfection rather than flashy score lines and it was because of these two.

Rodri won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player, controlling the tempo of every game. While he did not register a single goal or assist, he completed the most passes and covered the most distance in the competition.

Unai Simon, on the other hand, won the Golden Glove for keeping an incredible 7 clean sheets in eight matches, including a flawless performance in Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final.

3. Erling Haaland’s Rocking Debut

Norway’s goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland took the World Cup by storm in his debut campaign. The striker shattered records by scoring 7 goals in his first four matches, averaging an astonishing goal every 51 minutes.

Haaland single-handedly carried Norway to the quarterfinals, scoring crucial goals against Iraq, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Brazil. This blistering on-field performance triggered “Haaland Mania” off the pitch with his Instagram following skyrocketing by millions during the tournament. He also made the Norwegian rowing celebration – a sensation on social media.

4. Lionel Messi’s Longevity and Historic Records

At 39 years old, Lionel Messi put together another legendary tournament run, carrying Argentina all the way to the final. Messi racked up eight goals and four assists in eight matches, finishing as the tournament’s second-highest scorer.

He completely rewrote the football record books by becoming the highest scorer in World Cup history with 21 total goals. He also set records for the most World Cup assists (12), most appearances (33), and became the first player ever to register an assist in six different editions of the tournament.

5. The Last Dance of a Golden Generation

The 2026 tournament marked the emotional end of an era as several of the greatest players in football history made their final World Cup appearances. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Luka Modric, and Lionel Messi all laced up for what is widely expected to be their final global tournament.

While Modric and Ronaldo bowed out earlier in the knockout rounds, Neymar’s Brazil fell to Norway, and Messi fell just short in the final. Their departures mark a massive changing of the guard but new rivalries, like the one between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, has started to take shape.