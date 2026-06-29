FIFA World Cup 2026: 5-time champions Brazil set to battle number 1 Asian outfit Japan for Round of 16 spot

The winner of this match will progress to the Round of 16 to face either Ivory Coast or Norway

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Neymar of Brazil attends a training session at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston, the United States, June 28, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

The Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially begun with co-hosts Canada securing a berth in the last 16 stage with a narrow 1-0 win over South Africa in what was the first knockout match of the on-going, first-ever 48-team tournament.

That match might have felt a bit boring due to the lack of goals but there will be no shortage of entertainment tonight as 5-time champions Brazil set their sights at beating the number 1 Asian team currently, Japan in the 2nd Round of 32 match tonight at the Houston Stadium from 10:30PM (IST) onwards.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Unbeaten Netherlands and Morocco set for feisty battle to reach Round of 16

How Brazil qualified for Round of 32?

Brazil earned their place in the knockout rounds by finishing at the top of Group C with seven points. The five-time world champions started their tournament with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Morocco.

However, they quickly hit their stride in the remaining group matches, producing dominant performances to secure successive 3-0 wins over both Haiti and Scotland. Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has been the standout player for the Selecao, leading the tournament’s scoring charts with 4 goals in the group stage. The Brazilian defense has also looked solid, keeping consecutive clean sheets ahead of the knockouts.

How Japan reached here?

Japan qualified for the Round of 32 after finishing as runners-up in Group F, remaining undefeated with five points. The Samurai Blue showed immense resilience in their opening match, twice fighting back from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against a strong Netherlands team.

They followed that up with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Tunisia before sealing their qualification with a disciplined 1-1 draw against Sweden. Forward Ayase Ueda and midfielder Daichi Kamada have provided the main attacking spark, scoring two goals each.

The winner of this match will progress to the Round of 16 to face either Ivory Coast or Norway.