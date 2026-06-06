FIFA World Cup 2026: Apex governing body takes U-turn on hydration policy after major backlash

Oautside water bottles were anyways prohibited inside some venues in the United States and FIFA were just making sure that this rule was being followed everywhere but the decision has now been reversed

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The FIFA World Cup trophy on display after its unveiling during its trophy tour with Coca-Cola India leadership at the Taj Mansingh hotel, in New Delhi on Saturday, January 10, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Days after banning reusable and plastic water bottles inside FIFA World Cup 2026 venues, the apex governing body has taken an U-turn to reverse the decision with new conditions. It comes after a major backlash on social media and criticism from prominent personalities, most notably New York City’s mayor Zohran Mamdani who called it a “concerning move”, given the kind of heat that the fans will have to go through.

In a new directive, FIFA has decided to allow plastic bottles inside the venues with certain restrictions and limitations. Each spectator will be allowed to carry only one disposable bottle as part of the revised in-stadium code of conduct.

FIFA had sparked major controversy with this decision just a couple of days ago. The reasoning behind it was the safety of players and referees inside the pitch with the apex body being fearful about fans throwing water bottles in protest or to express their disappointment on any particular situation.

Also Read: Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview, squad and schedule – All you need to know

Notably, outside water bottles were anyways prohibited inside some venues in the United States and FIFA were just making sure that this rule was being followed everywhere. There were existing bans on regular bottles, cups, jars and cans but the international body’s new directive will ensure fans carry at least one disposable bottle.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi

In a recently uploaded video, the Chief Operating Officer of FIFA World Cup 2026, Heimo Schirgi provided much needed clarity on this edition’s hydration policy. Schirgi explained that each spectator will be allowed to carry one soft, plastic, disposable and factory sealed water bottle up to 20 ounces, which is 590ml.

All fans will be permitted to bring in one, soft, plastic, 20 ounces (590ml), factory sealed disposable water bottle into any FIFA World Cup 2026 match in the USA and Canada. ✅ As FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer, Heimo Schirgi, explains, fans will not be permitted… pic.twitter.com/ePEHq9oalJ — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 5, 2026

However, hard sided steel or fiber reusable bottles, which will pose safety and security threat, will not be allowed to carry inside the stadiums across the USA, Mexico and Canada.

“One soft, plastic, disposable, factory-sealed water bottle, up to 20 ounces (590ml) will be permitted per spectator. What is not allowed are hard sided, reusable water containers which could pose a safety and security risk.” – FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said.

Also Read: Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview, squad and schedule – All you need to know

Additionally, FIFA has promised to place extensive hydrations stations, cooling tents and fans as well as misting areas outside the venues.

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 start and where to watch the 48-team event?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 starts from June 12 onwards with co-hosts Mexico locking horns with South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Fans in India can watch the first-ever 48-team tournament in Zee5 app/website as well as the Unite8 sports channels on television screens.