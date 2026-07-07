FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi scores his record 8th goal as Argentina produce inspirtational performance to beat Egypt 3-2

Lionel Messi scored his 8th goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2 in a scintillating Round of 16 fixture

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Argentina produced a sensational turnaround victory against Egypt to go through to the Quarter-Finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It was an unbelievable performance from the reigning champions, who turned it all around within 20 minutes at the Atlanta Stadium.

La Albiceleste will now face either of Colombia or Switzerland in the last 8 stage whereas the Egyptian Pharaohs will have to return with a hard fought loss, a result that once seemed unlikely to happen before Argentina’s resurgence.

Egypt shocked the reigning world champions early on. Yasser Ibrahim opened the scoring in the 15th minute, heading home from a corner.

Argentina had a perfect opportunity to equalize just five minutes later, but goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir saved Lionel Messi’s penalty. Egypt then doubled their lead in the 67th minute when Mostafa Ziko scored on a quick counter-attack, putting the underdogs in a commanding position.

Faced with an unexpected exit, Argentina mounted a furious late rally. The comeback began in the 79th minute when Cristian Romero met a cross with a powerful header to make it 2-1. Just four minutes later, Messi redeemed his earlier penalty miss by smashing home a loose ball inside the box to level the score.

The drama peaked in stoppage time. In the 92nd minute, Enzo Fernandez got on the end of another cross from the right and guided a header into the top corner. The goal triggered massive celebrations and secured a historic comeback win for Argentina after being two goals down.

More to follow..