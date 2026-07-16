FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina script comeback for the ages to keep title defense alive with sensational 2-1 victory over England in semi-final

At the age of 39, Lionel Messi will feature in his 3rd World Cup final, 2nd in a row and he is possibly going for his second World title, something his idol Diego Maradona couldn't do

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Enzo Fernandez after scoring Argentina's equalizer against England in FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. (Credits: X)

It’s official. Defending champions Argentina will face the reigning European champions Spain in the finale of the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup edition on Monday, July 20 at the MetLife Stadium in New York. La Albiceleste produced a comeback for the ages as Lionel Messi and co worked their magic to turnaround a 1-0 deficit to eventually win by 2-1.

For the neutrals, it was the perfect match but for the Argentinian fans, it was a roller-coaster ride. Argentina are the comeback kings of the 2026 edition. They are the true reigning champions like no one has ever seen before. They thoroughly deserve their spot in this edition’s final and we are all now awaiting for the icing on the cake.

Lionel Messi – what a genius. When he cannot score, he will make sure to provide for his team and assist for his players. He is and has always been the anchor, the savior and the messiah of this Argentinian side. At the age of 39, Messi will feature in his 3rd World Cup final, 2nd in a row and he is possibly going for his second World title, something his idol Diego Maradona couldn’t do.

Imagine losing finals after finals for an entire decade and then turning it all around in the next. That’s Lionel Messi. It seems as if the football gods above are making this happen, otherwise, we don’t see such things happen in professional sports. Words will fall short to describe this team’s greatness but what we are witnessing is sheer greatness.

No on truly believed Argentina would go on to the final of this edition but they have made it happen and they are now just a step away. They will be hoping to defend their World title just like they defended the Copa America title two years ago.

Heartbreak for England despite starting off well

STOPPAGE-TIME CHAOS! 🚨🇦🇷 Lautaro Martínez fires Argentina into the lead with a stunning late winner after Messi's genius assist! 🤯⚽ England 1-2 Argentina (90+2') pic.twitter.com/1hFfrLM616 — FIFA World Cup 2026 (@FIFAWC26Updates) July 15, 2026

It will now be a battle between the American champions and the European champions in the World Cup final. Save the date – Monday, July 20 at the MetLife Stadium.