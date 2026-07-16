FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina script comeback for the ages to keep title defense alive with sensational 2-1 victory over England in semi-final

It’s official. Defending champions Argentina will face the reigning European champions Spain in the finale of the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup edition on Monday, July 20 at the MetLife Stadium in New York. La Albiceleste produced a comeback for the ages as Lionel Messi and co worked their magic to turnaround a 1-0 deficit to eventually win by 2-1.
For the neutrals, it was the perfect match but for the Argentinian fans, it was a roller-coaster ride. Argentina are the comeback kings of the 2026 edition. They are the true reigning champions like no one has ever seen before. They thoroughly deserve their spot in this edition’s final and we are all now awaiting for the icing on the cake.
Lionel Messi – what a genius. When he cannot score, he will make sure to provide for his team and assist for his players. He is and has always been the anchor, the savior and the messiah of this Argentinian side. At the age of 39, Messi will feature in his 3rd World Cup final, 2nd in a row and he is possibly going for his second World title, something his idol Diego Maradona couldn’t do.
Imagine losing finals after finals for an entire decade and then turning it all around in the next. That’s Lionel Messi. It seems as if the football gods above are making this happen, otherwise, we don’t see such things happen in professional sports. Words will fall short to describe this team’s greatness but what we are witnessing is sheer greatness.
No on truly believed Argentina would go on to the final of this edition but they have made it happen and they are now just a step away. They will be hoping to defend their World title just like they defended the Copa America title two years ago.
The semi-final in Atlanta started at a incredibly intense, physical pace. Both teams were extremely careful, protecting their boxes and keeping things very tight between the lines. England looked solid and organized early on, denying Lionel Messi any space, which meant clear scoring opportunities were almost non-existent in a cagey, foul-heavy first half.
The match burst into life 10 minutes into the 2nd half. England struck first when Harry Kane initiated a quick move down the wing. Morgan Rogers found space and whipped in a precise cross to the back post, allowing Anthony Gordon to tap it home and give the Three Lions a 1-0 lead.
🚨🚨 GORDON GIVES ENGLAND THE LEAD AGAINST ARGENTINA!!!!!!!!!!!!!! A GOAL FOR ETERNITY !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vmx6ZRaxy4
— Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) July 15, 2026
Instead of backing down, Argentina reacted instantly with immense proactivity. Lionel Scaloni threw on fresh legs, pushing his team higher and wider. This completely turned the tide, pinning England deep inside their own half. The Three Lions looked absolutely uncomfortable with what was being thrown towards and they weren’t ready at all for what was coming.
Argentina created chance after chance. Nico Gonzalez forced a brilliant one-handed save from Jordan Pickford and Alexis Mac Allister’s header struck the post as the pressure became relentless towards the 80th minute. Thomas Tuchel’s side went into survival mode, managing just 12% possession after taking the lead.
The breakthrough for Argentina finally came in the 85th minute when the magical Messi found Enzo Fernandez outside the box and the midfielder unleashed a sensational long-range screamer, almost like a rocket, into the corner to make it 1-1.
🏴 INGLATERRA 1-1 ARGENTINA 🇦🇷
⚽️ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DE ARGENTINAAAAAAAA. GOLAZO DE ENZO FERNANDEZ PARA MANDARLO A LA PRORROGApic.twitter.com/M0cMIvhnw3
— Alee (@ImAleeJeje) July 15, 2026
With England completely rattled and dropping further back, the reigning champions went for the kill. In the 2nd minute of the stoppage time, Lionel Messi delivered another piece of magic, lifting a perfectly weighted ball into the box for substitute Lautaro Martinez, who squeezed between the static English defenders and clinically headed home the winner, booking Argentina’s spot in another World Cup final.
STOPPAGE-TIME CHAOS! 🚨🇦🇷
Lautaro Martínez fires Argentina into the lead with a stunning late winner after Messi's genius assist! 🤯⚽
England 1-2 Argentina (90+2') pic.twitter.com/1hFfrLM616
— FIFA World Cup 2026 (@FIFAWC26Updates) July 15, 2026
It will now be a battle between the American champions and the European champions in the World Cup final. Save the date – Monday, July 20 at the MetLife Stadium.
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