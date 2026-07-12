FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina set up semi-final tie against England with emphatic win over Switzerland

England and Argentina share one of the most explosive rivalries in World Cup history, packed with controversy and legendary moments

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Argentina celebrating after beating Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final. (Credits: X)

Reigning champions Argentina produced a hard-fought and inspirational turnaround victory against Switzerland to set-up a semi-final tie against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Argentina looked to be in complete control early on and opened the scoring in the 10th minute. Lionel Messi floated in a precise corner kick, allowing the unmarked Alexis Mac Allister to power home a firm header.

However, Switzerland refused to back down and slowly grew into the match. Their hard work paid off in the 67th minute when Dan Ndoye beat Emiliano Martínez from close range to secure a well-deserved equalizer.

The momentum shifted entirely in the 72nd minute during a controversial sequence. Swiss forward Breel Embolo went down to win a free-kick, resulting in a booking for Argentina’s Leandro Paredes. However, following a VAR intervention for simulation, the referee reversed the decision, handing Embolo his second yellow card and a subsequent red card instead.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Switzerland fought bravely to push the match into extra time. The decisive blow finally landed in the 112th minute when Julian Alvarez picked up the ball on the edge of the area and curled a spectacular, long-range strike into the top corner.

With Switzerland throwing everyone forward in the dying seconds, Lautaro Martínez finished off a swift counter-attack in the 121st minute to seal the victory and set up a blockbuster semi-final clash against England.

Argentina set to renew rivalry with England