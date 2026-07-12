FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina set up semi-final tie against England with emphatic win over Switzerland

Reigning champions Argentina produced a hard-fought and inspirational turnaround victory against Switzerland to set-up a semi-final tie against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Argentina looked to be in complete control early on and opened the scoring in the 10th minute. Lionel Messi floated in a precise corner kick, allowing the unmarked Alexis Mac Allister to power home a firm header.
However, Switzerland refused to back down and slowly grew into the match. Their hard work paid off in the 67th minute when Dan Ndoye beat Emiliano Martínez from close range to secure a well-deserved equalizer.
The momentum shifted entirely in the 72nd minute during a controversial sequence. Swiss forward Breel Embolo went down to win a free-kick, resulting in a booking for Argentina’s Leandro Paredes. However, following a VAR intervention for simulation, the referee reversed the decision, handing Embolo his second yellow card and a subsequent red card instead.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, Switzerland fought bravely to push the match into extra time. The decisive blow finally landed in the 112th minute when Julian Alvarez picked up the ball on the edge of the area and curled a spectacular, long-range strike into the top corner.
With Switzerland throwing everyone forward in the dying seconds, Lautaro Martínez finished off a swift counter-attack in the 121st minute to seal the victory and set up a blockbuster semi-final clash against England.
England and Argentina share one of the most explosive rivalries in World Cup history, packed with controversy and legendary moments.
In 1986, Diego Maradona scored his infamous “Hand of God” goal before netting the spectacular “Goal of the Century” to eliminate England.
The drama peaked again in 1998 when David Beckham received a straight red card for kicking out at Diego Simeone, leading to England’s heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat. England finally got their revenge in 2002, when Beckham smashed home a decisive penalty in the group stage to secure a tight 1-0 victory, cementing their rivalry in football history.
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
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