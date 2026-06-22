FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Argentina vs Austria: Lionel Messi has eye on WORLD RECORD as Albiceleste bid for knockout berth

Lionel Messi will have his sights set on Miroslav Klose's record as Argentina take on Austria in FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Dallas on Monday.

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Lionel Messi will look to achieve a world record in FIFA World Cup 2026 match vs Austria on Monday. (Photo: IANS)

FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Argentina vs Austria Group J: Lionel Messi even at 38 years of age began FIFA World Cup 2026 with a bang with his first-ever hat-trick against Algeria to draw level with Germany’s Miroslav Klose as the highest-ever goal-scorer in the history of the tournament. Messi now needs only one goal to claim the world record from Klose and defending champions will eye a berth in the Round of 32 with a second successive win against Austria in a Group J match at the Dallas Stadium on Monday.

Messi is currently level with Klose with 16 goals in the World Cup so far. But Austria should pose a sterner test for the 2022 World Cup winners as Ralf Rangnick’s side had managed to defeat Jordan in their opening Group J clash.

The Argentina captain broke the record of his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo by becoming the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the World Cup at the age of 38 while the latter had achieved this feat at the age of 33. It was also Messi’s 200th international game for Argentina against Algeria.

Their opponents Algeria, however, lodged a complaint with FIFA that Messi should have been sent off by the referee for standing on the on the calf of their captain Aissa Mandi. But Austria captain David Alaba said that his side need to look beyond Messi.

“We know what kind of opponent we’re up against, what kind of quality they have in their ranks, even besides Messi, but also what they’re capable of as a team,” he told reporters ahead of the match.

Argentina and Austria have met 6 times in men’s international football with the ‘La Albiceleste’ emerging victorious in three matches and Austria winning two, while one encounter ended in a draw.

Here are all the details about Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match…

When will Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match take place?

The Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will take place on Monday, June 22.

What time will Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match kick off?

The Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will kick off at 1030pm IST.

Where will Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match take place?

The Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will take place at AT & T Stadium in Dallas.

How can I watch Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match LIVE on TV in India?

The Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match live streaming in India?

The Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Lionel Messi and Argentina gear up for their second group stage game against Austria He scored a hat-trick in the first game. Will the 38 year old provide more magic this time around?#StanSportAU #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/T7SKEUZC3v — Stan Sport Football (@StanSportFC) June 22, 2026

Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match Squads

Argentina: Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolás Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

Austria: Goalkeepers: Patrick Pentz, Alexander Schlager, Florian Wiegele

Defenders: David Affengruber, David Alaba, Kevin Danso, Marco Friedl, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Posch, Alexander Prass, Michael Svobod

Midfielders: Christoph Baumgartner, Carney Chukwuemeka, Florian Grillitsch, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Romano Schmid, Alessandro Schöpf, Paul Wanner, Patrick Wimmer

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic