FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, ⁠Argentina vs Cape Verde Live Streaming Info: Lionel Messi’s side run into heroic Vozinha

Lionel Messi's Argentina will look to book a place in the pre-quarters when they face off against debutants Cape Verde in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match in Miami.

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Argentina's Lionel Messi will look to extend his record-breaking run vs Cape Verde in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match. (Photo: IANS)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, ⁠Argentina vs Cape Verde: Defending champions Argentina will be up against debutant Cape Verde, on a dream run in the tournament, as they bid for a berth in the pre-quarters with the two sides facing off in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Friday. Both Argentina and Cape Verde have been unbeaten in the tournament so far with the former winning all three while the latter managing three draws to progress.

Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi has been in top form in the tournament at 39 years of age with 6 goals in the first three ties and extended his record as the top-scorer in the World Cup to 19 goals just ahead of France’s Kylian Mbappe, who has 18. In the course of the tournament, Messi has already surpassed Germany’s Miroslav Klose and scored his first-ever World Cup hat-trick.

The Argentina captain has scored a remarkable 11 goals in a seven-game run and has been involved in nine goals across his last five knockout appearances at the World Cup with five goals and four assists.

Former England international and Zee5 FIFA World Cup 2026 expert Paul Masefield believes Argentina have the quality and experience to progress comfortably, but insists Cape Verde deserve immense credit for their historic run to the knockout stages. “Argentina are the favourites, no question about that. They will stick to their shape, they will do what they need to do, and they will go about the game in a positive way. Cape Verde have to be respected, especially with players like Vozinha in goal and Kevin Pina shielding the defence, but for me this is Argentina in cruise control, winning this one comfortably,” Masefield said.

Messi will go up Cape Verde’s heroic goalkeeper Vozinha, just the third goalkeeper aged 40 or older to keep multiple clean sheets at the World Cup, joining an exclusive club alongside Peter Shilton and Dino Zoff. Cape Verde had become the first nation to reach the knockouts with three draws since Chile in 1998, and only the fourth to draw each of their first three games at the tournament after Wales, Cameroon and the Republic of Ireland.

No surprise that this will be the first-ever head-to-head clash between Argentina and Cape Verde. Messi’s side have won each of their last seven games against African opponents at the World Cup but lost the first time, famously losing 1–0 to Cameroon in 1990.

Cape Verde have become just the third side to face the World Cup champions in the knockout stages of their debut appearance, after Norway lost 2–1 to Italy in 1938 and Ghana were beaten 3–0 by Brazil in 2006.

Here are all the details about Argentina vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match…

When will Argentina vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Argentina vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place on Friday, July 3 (Saturday according to IST).

What time will Argentina vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match kick off?

The Argentina vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will kick off at 330am IST.

Where will Argentina vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Argentina vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

How can I watch Argentina vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match LIVE on TV in India?

The Argentina vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Argentina vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match live streaming in India?

The Argentina vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Argentina vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match Squads

Argentina: Juan Musso, Gerónimo Rulli, Emiliano Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martínez, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Valentín Barco, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Thiago Almada, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Julián Alvarez, Lionel Messi, Nico González, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, José Manuel López, Lautaro Martínez

Cape Verde: Vozinha, Márcio Rosa, CJ dos Santos, Stopira, Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Logan Costa, Sidny Cabral, Steven Moreira, Wagner Pina, Kelvin Pires, Kevin Pina, João Paulo, Jamiro Monteiro, Deroy Duarte, Laros Duarte, Yannick Semedo, Telmo Arcanjo, Jovane Cabral, Gilson Benchimol, Garry Rodrigues, Willy Semedo, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes, Nuno da Costa, Hélio Varela