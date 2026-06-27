FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina eyeing to keep 100% win record intact against already eliminated Jordan side

Since Argentina are already guaranteed to finish first in the group, Scaloni will likely bench several of his regular starters

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Argentina fans gather for a celebration in Dallas, the United States, June 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Argentina and Jordan wrap up their Group J campaigns this Sunday at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, with both teams playing under completely different circumstances. The defending champions have already locked down the top spot and a place in the Round of 32, while Jordan are playing for pride in their final match of their debut World Cup appearance.

Lionel Scaloni’s side has looked unstoppable so far, racking up six points from their opening two games. Lionel Messi has been the star of the show yet again, shattering Miroslav Klose’s record to become the all-time highest goal scorer in World Cup history after hitting a hat-trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in do-or-die clash against Colombia

Since Argentina are already guaranteed to finish first in the group, Scaloni will likely bench several of his regular starters. This gives the world champions a perfect opportunity to rest key players and give valuable game time to squad members ahead of the intense knockout rounds.

For Jordan, this match marks the end of a historic journey. Though back-to-back losses against Austria and Algeria knocked them out of tournament contention early, the underdog side has won plenty of fans by playing positive, attacking football and scoring in both games.

While their fighting spirit has not translated into points, they will be desperate to pull off a memorable performance against one of the tournament favorites before heading home.

Even with a heavily rotated lineup, Argentina’s incredible squad depth makes them overwhelming favorites. Jordan will bring plenty of energy and enthusiasm, but matching the poise and experience of the world champions is a massive ask. A win for Jordan would easily go down as one of the biggest shocks in football history.