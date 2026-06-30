FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil advance to Round of 16 after electrifying 2-1 win triumph against valiant Japan side

The 5-time champions will await the winner of Ivory Coast and Norway who will face each other later today in Dallas

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Casemiro (bottom) of Brazil tackles Ito Junya (2nd L) of Japan during the Round of 32 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium in Houston, the United States, on Monday, June 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Gabriel Martinelli broke Japanese hearts with a late, injury time goal with a sensational finish from inside of the box to help Brazil advance to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. La Selecao staged an outstanding comeback after going 1-0 down in the 1st half and it what was an electrifying 90 minutes or so at the Houston Stadium.

Brazil, well and truly, delivered a sucker punch in the 2nd half as their fluid attacking display left Japan stunned with the Blue Samurai chasing after the ball for better parts of the game. Carlo Ancelotti, who has had a decorated coaching career with several clubs in Europe, reached another step closer to World Cup glory and help La Selecao end their wait for a record 6th title.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr gets emotional as he speaks on his grandmother, early struggles and racism

When the match began, Japan were on the front foot, making several visits to the Brazilian box but lacked the attacking edge right from the start, even if they were the ones to break the deadlock and open the scoring through a brilliant counter-attack.