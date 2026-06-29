FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr gets emotional as he speaks on his grandmother, early struggles and racism

Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr spoke openly with Brazilian broadcaster Globo TV about his personal life, his close relationship with his grandmother, and his ongoing battle against racism in football. He also shared his thoughts on his career milestones and his dream of playing in the World Cup.
Vinicius Jr explained how much his grandmother shaped his early life, describing her as one of his biggest influences. He shared that he lived with her in a small house until he was 16 years old. Since his father lived far away, his grandmother, mother, and siblings looked after everything together. He even shared a room with his grandmother during his childhood, noting that her deep support truly marked his life.
“My grandmother is a very important person in my life. I lived with her until I was 16 years old. When you started speaking, I already knew it was her,” he told Globo TV. “She’s a very important person to me because my father always lived far away. So, I always had my mother and my siblings with my grandmother, who always did everything,”
The 25-year-old forward stressed that making a difference off the pitch means much more to him than his football achievements because it allows him to help far more people. As a famous voice against racial discrimination, Vinicius Jr has regularly faced racist abuse at stadiums in Europe.
“These achievements off the field are much more important than those on the field, because I can help a lot more people,” Vinicius Jr added.
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He stated that he wants to keep fighting so that the next generation of Black youth does not have to suffer through the same experiences, using his global platform to speak up for those without a voice.
“May the evolution continue so that the next generation doesn’t suffer from racism. I want to keep doing great things on the field, but also inspire young people and fight for all Black people who don’t have the voice that I have,” Vinicius Jr concluded.
Turning his focus to the FIFA World Cup, Vinicius Jr expressed immense pride in playing in his second tournament. It took years of hard work to get to this stage, and he is currently leading Brazil’s attack with four goals and an assist.
Brazil advanced to the knockout rounds after finishing top of Group C, continuing an incredible 44-year streak where they have topped their opening group in 12 consecutive World Cups since 1982. The five-time champions are now set to face Japan in a high-stakes Round of 32 clash.
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