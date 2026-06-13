FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Brazil vs Morocco Live Streaming Info: When, Where, How to Watch Live Football Match Score, TV Telecast, App Online

Brazil will take on 2022 edition semifinalists Morocco in their opening Group C match of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the MetLife Stadium in New York on Saturday.

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Brazil will take on Morocco in Group C match of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Saturday. (Image: AI)

Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2025 Group C match Live: Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will be up against a massive challenge when they take on 2022 semi-finalists Morocco in their opening Group C match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey on Saturday. To add to their woes, Brazil will miss the services of their talisman Neymar Jr for possibly the entire group stage campaign due to a calf injury.

The most successful team in the history of the World Cups is currently facing their longest title drought since they won the first title back in 1950. But it should be remembered that they are returning to the country where they last ended their 24-year-wait – in the United States by winning the 1994 World Cup.

Their opponents Morocco rewrote history by qualifying till the semifinals in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Since then, they have managed to add the Africa Cup of Nations 2026 title earlier this year.

But Brazil have only lost one opening match in the World Cup since making debut in 1930. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2018 – the first time since 1978 when they hadn’t managed to win their opening match. They bounced back from that result in 2022, when they beat Serbia 2-0.

“I’m an optimist by nature and I’m very confident. We’re well prepared to play a great game tomorrow and have a great World Cup. We need to put in a complete performance in every respect. In modern football, there are no weak teams, Morocco is one of the best teams in Africa,” Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Brazil will be facing Morocco just the second time in World Cup history. Their last encounter in the tournament came back in 1998 in a game which featured Ronaldo and Rivaldo’s first-ever goals. Their only game since then was a friendly in Tunisia in March 2023, when Morocco emerged 2-1 winners with goals from Sofiane Boufal and Abdelhamid Sabiri.

Brazilians took over Times Square in New York today! pic.twitter.com/h3s9ICoiu8 — Brasil Football (@BrasilEdition) June 12, 2026

Here are all the details about Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match…

When will Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match take place?

The Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will take place on Saturday, June 13 (Sunday in Indian time).

What time will Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match kick off?

The Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will kick off at 330am IST.

Where will Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match take place?

The Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will take place at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey.

How can I watch Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match LIVE on TV in India?

The Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match live streaming in India?

The Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match Squads

Brazil: Alisson Becker, Weverton, Ederson, Gabriel Magalhães, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bremer, Léo Pereira, Douglas Santos, Roger Ibañez, Éderson Silva, Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Fabinho, Danilo Santos, Lucas Paquetá, Vinícius Júnior, Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Raphinha, Endrick, Luiz Henrique, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Rayan

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Marwane Saadane, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Youssef Belammari, Redouane Halhal, Anass Salah-Eddine, Sofyan Amrabat, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi, Brahim Díaz, Ismael Saibari, Samir El Mourabet, Bilal El Khannouss, Neil El Aynaoui, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Gessime Yassine, Amine Sbaï, Ayoub El Kaabi, Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab.