FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil held to frustrating 1-1 draw against Morocco in Carlo Ancelotti’s managerial debut

In what was Carlo Ancelotti's managerial debut at the FIFA World Cup 2026, his Brazil were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against last edition's semi-finalists Morocco at the MetLife Stadium in New York. Qatar and Switzerland also shared a point each in their Group B opener

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Morocco's Ismael Saibari (left) scores during the Group C match against Brazil at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at New Jersey Stadium in New York, the United States, on Friday, June 13, 2026. (Image credits: IANS)

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in their Group C opener against Morocco here at the MetLife Stadium in New York. Interestingly, this was only the fourth time in 88 years that La Selecao failed to win their opening match at the quadrennial event but Ancelotti’s men maintained their unbeaten streak in the competition since 1938.

Brazil were without their star forward Neymar Junior who has been ruled out for nearly three weeks as he continues to recover from a Grade 2 muscle tear in his right calf. In his absence, Brazil started with Igor Thiago up front and the Brentford forward was supported by Raphinha, Lucas Paqeta and Vinicious Junior.

Qatar and Switzerland held 1-1 in Group B

More to follow…