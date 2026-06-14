FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil held to frustrating 1-1 draw against Morocco in Carlo Ancelotti’s managerial debut

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in their Group C opener against Morocco here at the MetLife Stadium in New York. Interestingly, this was only the fourth time in 88 years that La Selecao failed to win their opening match at the quadrennial event but Ancelotti’s men maintained their unbeaten streak in the competition since 1938.
Brazil were without their star forward Neymar Junior who has been ruled out for nearly three weeks as he continues to recover from a Grade 2 muscle tear in his right calf. In his absence, Brazil started with Igor Thiago up front and the Brentford forward was supported by Raphinha, Lucas Paqeta and Vinicious Junior.
Morocco struck first in the 20th minute through a brilliant counter-attack. Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz turned the provider with a perfectly weighted through ball to Ismael Saibari, who showed incredible composure to first see off the last line of defense Gabriel before chipping the ball over an advancing Alisson Becker.
However, Morocco’s lead lasted just 11 minutes before Brazil found their equalizer through sheer individual brilliance. Vinicius Junior collected a pass from Bruno Guimaraes on the left flank, cut sharply inside onto his right foot and curled a magnificent strike into the far top corner past a helpless Yassine Bounou.
La Selecao controlled the majority of the possession in the 2nd half and came agonizingly close to a winner in the 78th minute, but the Moroccan keeper Bounou stood tall to deny Raphinha from close range. Eventually, ensuring both sides walked away with a well-deserved point.
More to follow…
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.