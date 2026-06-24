FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Brazil vs Scotland Live Streaming Info: Neymar to return as Brazilians eye berth in Round of 32

Brazil can march into Round of 32 with a win over Scotland in their third Group C match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Miami on Wednesday.

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Brazil will face Scotland in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Miami. (Image: AI)

Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C: Five-time world champions Brazil will be looking to secure a berth in the Round of 32 when they take on Scotland in their third and final Group C clash of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday. A win for Brazil will be enough to secure their progression into second round, possibly at the top of the group.

For Scotland, on the other hand, their win over Haiti means that a draw or better can secure a berth into the next round for the first time in their history, in spite of a slender loss to Morocco. For Brazil and head coach Carlo Ancelotti there is good news with star striker Neymar Jr getting reading to play for the first time in FIFA World Cup 2026.

The South American side will, however, miss out on the services of Raphinha – ruled out due to injury suffered in game vs Haiti. “He is available, he trained very well this week. He is fit and able and ready to play. We are very happy he is back. He is a high-quality player,” Ancelotti said about Neymar.

“He can play from half-time or the whole 90 minutes. He is very well, he worked very hard, so he is ready. His attitude is very good, he’s in good spirits, he’s a good player, a good teammate. He’s very serious, and we want to get him back to playing as soon as possible. I’m very happy. He brings experience, knowledge – he is doing very well,” Brazil’s head coach added.

Ancelotti, though, didn’t reveal who will replace Raphinha in the clash against Scotland. “We’re thinking of nothing else but playing a good match with the best possible line-up; the same goes for the forwards,” Ancelotti said in the pre-game press conference.

“We have a clear idea of who will replace Raphinha; there’s no point worrying about cards,” he added.

Scotland have never beaten Brazil in the 10 times that the two sides have faced off in the past, suffering 8 losses and drawing 2 games. It will be the 5th World Cup game between Scotland and Brazil, the most recent one being in 1998 in which the Brazilians won 2-1.

Here are all the details about Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match…

When will Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match take place?

The Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will take place on Wednesday, June 24 (Thursday morning in India time).

What time will Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match kick off?

The Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will kick off at 330am IST.

Where will Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match take place?

The Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

How can I watch Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match LIVE on TV in India?

The Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match live streaming in India?

The Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match Squads

Scotland: Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

Defenders: Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dom Hyam, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney.

Midfielders: Ryan Christie, Finlay Curtis, Lewis Ferguson, Ben Gannon-Doak, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay.

Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, George Hirst, Lawrence Shankland, Ross Stewart.

Brazil: Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ibanez, Leo Pereira, Marquinhos, Wesley

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Jr., Raphinha, Rayan, Vinicius Junior