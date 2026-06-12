FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: Nora Fatehi to headline the second GRAND function after Shakira rocks Mexico City

Nora Fatehi, Michael Buble and Alanis Morissette are set to dazzle in the second opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the BMO Field in Toronto on Friday.

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Nora Fatehi will feature in second opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto. (Image: AI)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony Live: The unique beginning to the FIFA World Cup 2026 will continue as we prepare to witness the second out of three ‘opening ceremonies’ for the three different co-hosts – this time in Canada on Friday night. The second opening ceremony is set to take place at the BMO Field in Toronto, ahead of third game of the tournament between co-hosts Canada and Bosnia & Herzegovina – the first match of Group B.

There will be special interest for the Indian fans as Nora Fatehi is set to dazzle in Toronto along with rockstar singer Michael Buble. Nora, who is a regular in Bollywood, is actually a Canadian national apart from being a singer, dancer and actress.

She has dazzled Indian fans in Bollywood numbers in films like ‘Kick’ and ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and was also part of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan – Bigg Boss – back in 2015. She also performed in the opening ceremony in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and all set to make her second successive appearance in the tournament after a sensational start in Mexico City highlighted by Shakira on Thursday night.

The opening ceremony on Friday in Toronto will be a little shorter as compared to the one in Mexico City – 13 minutes as compared to 16 minutes and 30 seconds. But all three opening ceremonies will carry forward a single theme.

In the Canadian ceremony, the World Cup ‘Jules Rimet’ trophy will be reimagined ‘as a mosaic, symbolising the people, cultures and communities that define the country’, according to a FIFA statement.

Canadian singer Michael Bublé revealed being ‘honored’ to be kicking off the tournament and ‘can’t wait to celebrate with fans from around the world’.

Also Read | Watch: Shakira, Burna Boy and other artists light up the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca

Toronto-born Jessie Reyez and Palestinian singer Elyanna—who have brought out the song ‘Illuminate’, which features on the FIFA World Cup 2026 album, will also be performing in the ceremony. Other Canadian artists set to perform are Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, and William Prince. They will be joined by Bangladeshi-American DJ Sanjoy and French singer-songwriter Vegedream.

Tomorrow, Canada steps onto the world’s biggest stage. No pressure, boys. Just an entire country screaming at the TV. ⚽️ Let’s go Canada! @FIFAWorldCup @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/wMWMzY58au — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) June 12, 2026

Here is all you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada opening ceremony…

When will second of three FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony take place?

The second FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will take place on Friday, June 12.

Where will the second FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony take place?

The second FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will take place at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

What time will second FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony get underway?

The second FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will begin at 11pm IST and expected to last around 13 minutes.

Who are the top stars performing in second FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony?

The top stars who will be seen in the first FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will be Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Jessie Reyez, Elyanna, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, and William Prince.

How can I watch second FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony LIVE on TV in India?

The second FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will be available LIVE on TV on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch live streaming of second FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in India?

The second FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app in India.