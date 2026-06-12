FIFA World Cup 2026, Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Streaming Info: When, Where, How to Watch Live Football Match Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026: After one co-host Mexico got off to a winning start in the FIFA World Cup 2026, it will be turn of the second one – Canada – in third match of the tournament against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Group B match at the BMO Field in Toronto on Friday night. The clash on Friday night will be preceded by a 13-minute-long opening ceremony featuring Nora Fatehi.
Canada is set to rewrite history for their nation in the World Cup with their second successive appearance in the tournament. The national team have never managed to make it out of the group stage, lost every single match since 1986 and have only ever scored 2 goals in their history.
They will be led by Alphonso Davies – widely billed as the best player from Canada – and fittingly scored the nation’s first-ever goal against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 event in Qatar. Davies, who has scored 15 international goals, was born to Liberian parents in Ghana and moved to Canada aged just 5.
But the ‘Canucks’ have been hit by a major setback as Davies is set to miss the opening game against Bosnia and Herzegovina due to injury and star player Moise Bombito set to miss out on the entire tournament.
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Bosnia, on the other hand, will once again bank on veteran star Edin Dzeko – who is 40 years of age now – and he will be partnering Ermedin Demirovic in the attack for the side. But the side’s lack of goals will be a concern for them as they have only managed to score one goal in two FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up games against North Macedonia and Panama and only managed draws in their last five matches.
Bosnia and Herzegovina managed an impressive 17 points from a possible 24 during the group stage of their qualification campaign to make it into FIFA World Cup 2026. They will face tough challenge to qualify out of Group B with co-hosts USA and Paraguay being the other two teams.
The FIFA World Cup 2026™ kicks off today! ⚽
Canada is ready for the excitement, to welcome the world and to celebrate what brings us together.
United through sport. Go, Canada! #WeAreCanada | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/FmIrZpp0v8
— Sport Canada (@SportCanada_EN) June 11, 2026
Here are all the details about Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match…
The Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match will take place on Friday, June 12 (Saturday in Indian time).
The Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match will kick off at 1230am IST.
The Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match will take place at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.
The Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.
The Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.
Canada: Goalkeepers: Dayne St Clair, Maxime Crepeau, Owen Goodman
Defenders: Alistair Johnston, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea, Niko Sigur, Joel Waterman, Luc de Fougerolles, Moise Bombito, Alphonso Davies, Alfie Jones
Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Tajon Buchanan, Mathieu Choiniere, Ali Ahmed, Nathan Saliba, Liam Millar, Jayden Nelson, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jonathan Osorio
Forwards: Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Tani Oluwaseyi, Promise David
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Goalkeepers: Osman Hadzikic, Nikola Vasilj, Martin Zlomislic
Defenders: Amar Dedic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Nikola Katic, Sead Kolasinac, Arjan Malic, Tarik Muharemovic, Nihad Mujakic, Stjepan Radeljic
Midfielders: Kerim Alajbegovic, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Ivan Basic, Dzenis Burnic, Armina Gigovic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Ermin Mahmic, Amar Memic, Ivan Sunjic, Benjamin Tahirovic
Forwards: Samed Bazdar, Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko, Jovo Lukic, Haris Tabakovic
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