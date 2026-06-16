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FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde’s historic draw against Spain sparks massive reactions, fans say…

At the final whistle, the stadium erupted as traveling Cape Verde fans celebrated wildly in the stands with some even shedding tears of joy. The result has sparked tons and tons of reactions online with all social media platforms filled with appreciative, congratulatory, emotional and some hilarious posts. Here are some of the bests

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: June 16, 2026, 5:04 PM IST
CApe verde spain
Cape Verde's Steven Moreira (L) and Logan Costa celebrate after the Group H match between Spain and Cape Verde at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, United States, on Monday, June 15, 2026. Spain and Cape Verde played out a goalless draw. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

FIFA World Cup debutants Cape Verde pulled off a truly shocking result in their Group H opener against 2010 champions Spain at the Atlanta Stadium yesterday. The first-timers held tournament favorites and current European champions to a goalless draw and this has been a major talking point on social media ever since.  

Cape Verde knew that Spain won’t let them have much of the ball but and that they will have to defend for their lives throughout the 90 minutes. The star-studded Spanish side, captained by Manchester City’s Rodri, dominated nearly 75 percent of the possession but they couldn’t squeeze the ball past their opponents’ goal posts.

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The African nation’s defense remained entirely on its toes throughout the match with the backline setting up a disciplined and compact wall to close out central spaces and frustrate La Roja’s attackers at every turn.

When the Spanish frontline did manage to breach the the Cape Verde backline, they found 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha throwing his body everywhere and make crucial saves.

The shot-stopper made 7 incredible saves, including a brilliant reflex stop to deny Ferran Torres and a crucial intervention to tip an Aymeric Laporte header over the crossbar.

Even the late introduction of Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal could not break the deadlock against the first-timers.

At the final whistle, the stadium erupted as traveling Cape Verde fans celebrated wildly in the stands with some even shedding tears of joy. The result has sparked tons and tons of reactions online with all social media platforms filled with appreciative, congratulatory, emotional and some hilarious posts. Here are some of the bests:

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Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

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