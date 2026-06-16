FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde’s historic draw against Spain sparks massive reactions, fans say…

FIFA World Cup debutants Cape Verde pulled off a truly shocking result in their Group H opener against 2010 champions Spain at the Atlanta Stadium yesterday. The first-timers held tournament favorites and current European champions to a goalless draw and this has been a major talking point on social media ever since.
Cape Verde knew that Spain won’t let them have much of the ball but and that they will have to defend for their lives throughout the 90 minutes. The star-studded Spanish side, captained by Manchester City’s Rodri, dominated nearly 75 percent of the possession but they couldn’t squeeze the ball past their opponents’ goal posts.
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The African nation’s defense remained entirely on its toes throughout the match with the backline setting up a disciplined and compact wall to close out central spaces and frustrate La Roja’s attackers at every turn.
When the Spanish frontline did manage to breach the the Cape Verde backline, they found 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha throwing his body everywhere and make crucial saves.
The shot-stopper made 7 incredible saves, including a brilliant reflex stop to deny Ferran Torres and a crucial intervention to tip an Aymeric Laporte header over the crossbar.
Even the late introduction of Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal could not break the deadlock against the first-timers.
At the final whistle, the stadium erupted as traveling Cape Verde fans celebrated wildly in the stands with some even shedding tears of joy. The result has sparked tons and tons of reactions online with all social media platforms filled with appreciative, congratulatory, emotional and some hilarious posts. Here are some of the bests:
Spain against Cabo Verde pic.twitter.com/0tWSyMGH64
— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 15, 2026
Cape Verde goalkeeper vs Spain pic.twitter.com/ctlbpOoDHI
— Janty (@CFC_Janty) June 15, 2026
Congratulations to Cape Verde for making history with a 0–0 draw against Spain. But for Chinese football fans, this is a real blow.😂😂😂
Cape Verde’s national stadium was built by China in 2013, ending the country's lack of international-standard sports facilities. https://t.co/ijdkIPHxv4 pic.twitter.com/oQtaeoipj3
— Li Zexin 李泽欣 (@XH_Lee23) June 16, 2026
Cape Verde fans went all emotional with tears in their eyes after their match against Spain…. They couldn’t believe it 🥹✨🇨🇻 pic.twitter.com/ZPUp60R8p4
— Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) June 15, 2026
Cape verde Draw Against Spain 🔥
What a One Man Show !! By Goalkeeper Vozinha #Spain #Fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/kuHqnwLIKA
— ⚽ Dr. Sana ⚽ (@Blackmemex0) June 15, 2026
40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha vs. Spain:
• 1 clean sheet
• 7 saves
• 3 high claims
• 29 passes
• 15 recoveries
• 100% duels won
• Man of the Match
…40 years old man o! pic.twitter.com/BRuwgkUKRW
— World Cup 2026 (@ofootball__) June 15, 2026
Cabo Verde–the 3rd smallest country by population (500,000) in the World Cup ever–have made history as they hold Spain–the reigning European Champions and one of the favourites to win the World Cup–for a draw, in their debut FIFA World Cup match. pic.twitter.com/EDELmDKZIn
— Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) June 15, 2026
A true masterpiece of goalkeeping.
The anticipation, the positioning, the save—every detail executed to perfection.
Nothing less than world-class. 👏⚽🧤
Cape Verde vs Spain pic.twitter.com/Wl0i9n6qmT
— AllFooty.live (@signal9ja) June 16, 2026
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