  • India News
  • Sports
  • Argentina 0-1 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Highlights: Ferran Torres goal seals 2nd title for Spaniards, Lionel Messi dream over

Argentina 0-1 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Highlights: Ferran Torres goal seals 2nd title for Spaniards, Lionel Messi dream over

FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights: Spain substitute Ferran Torres scored in 106th minute to seal a 2nd title for La Roja with 1-0 win over Lionel Messi's Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Written by: Devadyuti Das Edited by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: July 20, 2026, 4:10 AM IST
Argentina vs Spain
Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New York. (Image: AI)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina vs Spain Final Live: Spain beat all odds to win their second World Cup title, 16 years after their first one, beating defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, on Sunday.

Ferran Torres scored the only goal in the match, in the 106th minute to seal the win for La Roja, who are now both Europeans as well as World Champions for the second time. Lionel Messi of Argentina ended up as runners-up for the second time in the last 12 years after winning the title in 2022 World Cup.

Read more: FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: 'Super Sub' Ferran Torres seal 2nd World Cup win for Spain as Lionel Messi goes missing in 1-0 loss for Argentina

The Argentina vs Spain will be preceded by a Closing Ceremony Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, singers Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Post Malone.

The 2026 final also featured a 27-minute half-time break with a Super Bowl-like half-time show with Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber headlining the event.

Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Squads

Argentina: Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lau taro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

Spain: Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez ‘Gavi’, Alex Baena

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pin

FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina vs Spain Final Highlights HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Jul 20, 2026 4:09 AM IST

    That’s all we have from our coverage of FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina. Thank you all for joining in.

  • Jul 20, 2026 4:08 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: Spain captain Rodri will ‘Golden Ball’ for best player in tournament, Spain goalkeeper wins ‘Golden Glove’ for conceding only one goal in tournament, Spain’s Pau Cubarsi wins FIFA Young Player Award while France’s Kylian Mbappe wins ‘Golden Boot’ with 10 goals in tournament.

  • Jul 20, 2026 3:33 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: SPAIN are WORLD CHAMPIONS! The Kings of Europe have conquered the world as La Roja win their first World Cup title after 16 years. Argentina dream of 4th World Cup win is over. Lionel Messi ends as runners-up for 2nd time in 3 attempts in last 12 years.

  • Jul 20, 2026 3:30 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: La Roja have to hold on for 5 minutes of stoppage time after extra time as Guiliano Simeone gets first Argentinian shot on goal after 122 minutes. Spain have 20 shots on goal in comparison.

  • Jul 20, 2026 3:17 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: Ferran Torres becomes first subsitute to score in a World Cup final after 12 years since Germany’s Mario Gotze, who also scored the match-winning goal vs Argentina.

  • Jul 20, 2026 3:15 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: GOAL! Finally the deadlock is broken as Ferran Torres scores the opening goal of the match in the 106th minute. Nico Williams Jr passes to Torres and clinical finish with a left foot and Emiliano Martinez can’t do anything. It is 25th international goal for Ferran Torres and Spain are one step closer to becoming two-time World Champion.

  • Jul 20, 2026 3:13 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: It is simply amazing that Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has more touches – 62 – and more passes – 46 – than any other player from his side in the final. Will Martinez be the hero in 2026 final?

  • Jul 20, 2026 3:10 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: We have completed half-time in extra time and still the stalemate remains. Argentina will be hoping to take the game into penalties while Spaniards will aim to score the elusive goal in last 15 minutes of extra-time.

  • Jul 20, 2026 3:04 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: Lionel Messi left alone as the lone striker as Argentina head coach replaces Julian Alvarez with a centre-back Marcos Senesi in the 102nd minute of the game. Argentina appear resigned about heading into penalties.

  • Jul 20, 2026 3:00 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: Spain’s Mikel Merino who commits a foul and as a result Nico Williams Jr is denied a goal. Spaniards make a couple of changes with Martin Zubimendi replaces Rodri and Eric Garcia comes in for Aymeric Laporte. Both Zubimendi and Garcia have not played a single minute in the World Cup before the final.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.