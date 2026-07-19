Argentina 0-1 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Highlights: Ferran Torres goal seals 2nd title for Spaniards, Lionel Messi dream over

FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights: Spain substitute Ferran Torres scored in 106th minute to seal a 2nd title for La Roja with 1-0 win over Lionel Messi's Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New York on Sunday.

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Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New York. (Image: AI)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina vs Spain Final Live: Spain beat all odds to win their second World Cup title, 16 years after their first one, beating defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, on Sunday.

Ferran Torres scored the only goal in the match, in the 106th minute to seal the win for La Roja, who are now both Europeans as well as World Champions for the second time. Lionel Messi of Argentina ended up as runners-up for the second time in the last 12 years after winning the title in 2022 World Cup.

The Argentina vs Spain will be preceded by a Closing Ceremony Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, singers Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Post Malone.

The 2026 final also featured a 27-minute half-time break with a Super Bowl-like half-time show with Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber headlining the event.

Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Squads

Argentina: Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lau taro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

Spain: Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez ‘Gavi’, Alex Baena

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pin

FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina vs Spain Final Highlights HERE –