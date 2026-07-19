Argentina 0-0 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: Lamine Yamal and La Roja build pressure on Lionel Messi’s side in 2nd half

FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina vs Spain Final Live: Defending champions Argentina will go up against Spain in the title clash of the biggest-ever 48-team World Cup at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, on Sunday. Lionel Messi’s Argentina are aiming to become the third team after Germany and Italy to win four World Cup titles while the La Roja are hunting for their second crown after the 2010 edition.
Messi will also be aiming to regain the title of highest-ever goal-scorer in World Cup from Kylian Mbappe in the game and possibly win the Golden Boot – by scoring a hat-trick – as well. The Argentina vs Spain will be preceded by a Closing Ceremony Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, singers Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Post Malone.
The 2026 final will also feature a 25-minute half-time break with a Super Bowl-like half-time show with Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber headlining the event. The Closing Ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to get underway at 11pm IST with the kick off time for the game at 1230am IST on Sunday night.
Argentina: Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso
Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina
Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lau taro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez
Spain: Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia
Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo
Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez ‘Gavi’, Alex Baena
Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pin
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