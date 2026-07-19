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Argentina 0-0 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: Lamine Yamal and La Roja build pressure on Lionel Messi’s side in 2nd half

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony and Final Live: Argentina will take on Spain in the final clash at MetLife Stadium at New York, New Jersey, on Sunday which will be preceded by a glittering closing ceremony featuring Tom Cruise, Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger among others.

Written by: Devadyuti Das Edited by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: July 20, 2026, 2:30 AM IST
Argentina vs Spain
Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New York. (Image: AI)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina vs Spain Final Live: Defending champions Argentina will go up against Spain in the title clash of the biggest-ever 48-team World Cup at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, on Sunday. Lionel Messi’s Argentina are aiming to become the third team after Germany and Italy to win four World Cup titles while the La Roja are hunting for their second crown after the 2010 edition.

Messi will also be aiming to regain the title of highest-ever goal-scorer in World Cup from Kylian Mbappe in the game and possibly win the Golden Boot – by scoring a hat-trick – as well. The Argentina vs Spain will be preceded by a Closing Ceremony Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, singers Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Post Malone.

Read more: FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How and when to watch Justin Bieber, Shakira, BTS and Burna Boy's live performances in India

The 2026 final will also feature a 25-minute half-time break with a Super Bowl-like half-time show with Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber headlining the event. The Closing Ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to get underway at 11pm IST with the kick off time for the game at 1230am IST on Sunday night.

Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Squads

Argentina: Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lau taro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

Spain: Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez ‘Gavi’, Alex Baena

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pin

FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina vs Spain Final Live updates HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Jul 20, 2026 2:30 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: After more than 81 minutes in the game not a single shot on goal from the defending champions Argentina while Spaniards are drawing close with 11 shots on goals so far – 8 of them coming in the second half. Pedri and Lamine Yamal running Lionel Messi’s side ragged.

  • Jul 20, 2026 2:15 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: Lamine Yamal provides a great ball to Ferran Torres in the 67th minute but Torres header is saved by Emi Martinez just second before second Hydration break.

  • Jul 20, 2026 2:10 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: Double change for Spaniards as Ferran Torres replaces their highest goal-scorer Mikel Oyarzabal while Pedri comes in for Fabian Ruiz in the 62nd minute as La Roja mess up another free-kick with Lamine Yamal hitting the Argentina wall.

  • Jul 20, 2026 2:06 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: Lionel Messi’s side make another substitution with Nahuel Molina replacing Gonzalo Montiel in the 58th minute. Argentinians are feeling the pressure here from smooth Spanish side in the second half.

  • Jul 20, 2026 1:56 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: La Roja’s Alex Baena gets side’s fourth attempt at goal while Argentinians have none so far. Baena makes a decent connection from far out in the 46th minute but Emi Martinez comes up with the save.

  • Jul 20, 2026 1:54 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: Lionel Messi’s side have made a half-time substitution too with Leandro Paredes replacing Nico Gonzalez as we begin the second half in New York.

  • Jul 20, 2026 1:51 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: Argentina are only the second team ever to go through the first half of a World Cup final without attempting a shot. France were the first team in the thrilling 2022 final against Argentina.

  • Jul 20, 2026 1:45 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: Finally Shakira takes centre-stage in the Half-time show and ges a massive roar from the New York crowd with her song ‘Dai, Dai’. The Muppets are here next with large group of children to round off the Half-time show.

  • Jul 20, 2026 1:40 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: BTS now light it up like ‘Dynamite’ follow an impressive opening by Madonna in the Half-time show. There is some Sesame Street puppets in the middle too. Justin Bieber now up next as well.

  • Jul 20, 2026 1:34 AM IST

    Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live: For the first time ever World Cup final is witnessing a Super-Bowl like half-time show with Madonna kicking things off at the MetLife Stadium and pitch is now covered in a multicolour matting. Brazil legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho join her.

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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