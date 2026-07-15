FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Williams to headline, all you need to know, TV Timing, live streaming details

Top Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is set to be one of the star attractions of FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony at MetLife Stadium in New York on Sunday.

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Tom Cruise will be one of star attractions at FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony. (Image: AI)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to witness a grand event before the tournament comes to an end after the title clash at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey on Sunday. Spain are waiting to find out their opponents, who will be determined after the second semifinal between Argentina and England at Atlanta on Wednesday.

Football’s governing body, FIFA, announced grand plans for the closing to the biggest-ever World Cup which featured record 48 teams. The FIFA World Cup 2026 was hosted across three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – over the last month and a half.

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise will be one of the star attractions in the Closing Ceremony on Sunday. “This star-studded show will feature performances from Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed, as well as a special appearance by Tom Cruise, bringing together some of the world’s biggest names in music and entertainment for an unforgettable celebration before kick-off,” the FIFA announced in a statement.

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will be giving a special rendition of the United States national anthem ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. “One of the world’s most celebrated performers, Hudson’s powerful performance will set the stage for football’s biggest match and the most anticipated moment of the tournament,” the statement added.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will be produced in partnership with Balich Wonder Studio and is expected to celebrate passion, emotion and global spirit that have defined the 23rd FIFA World Cup.

“Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament,” said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Here is all you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony…

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 19.

What time will FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will begin at 11pm IST, one and half hours before kick-off time of the final at 1230am IST.

Where will FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will take place at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey.

How can I watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE on TV in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How can I watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony live streaming in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.