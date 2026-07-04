FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia seal tickets to Round of 16 with narrow 1-0 win over Ghana

Ghana's loss to Colombia means that 6 out of the 9 African nations that qualified for the Round of 32, have now been eliminated

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Jhon Cordoba of Colombia competes during the group K match between Colombia and Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, June 27, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

The Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially done and dusted with South American outfit Colombia becoming the last nation to confirm its berth in the next stage of the tournament, which is the Round of 16. The Colombians picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Ghana at the Kansas City Stadium as Jhon Arias’ goal in the 14th minute proved enough.

Colombia entered the first knockout round as winners of Group K with 2 wins and a draw, while Ghana qualified to the Round of 32 as one of the eight best 3rd placed teams from the group stages. The Black Stars had finished with 4 points in Group L which was topped by England and Croatia.

Ghana’s loss to Colombia means that 6 out of the 9 African nations that qualified for the Round of 32, have now been eliminated. The Black Stars join the likes of South Africa, DR Congo, Algeria, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Cape Verde – who exited the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the second round. Morocco and Egypt are now the only teams from Africa to reach the last 16.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt secure dramatic 4-2 win on penalties to beat Australia in Round of 32

What happened in the match?

The match began with early disruptions for both teams due to forced injury substitutions. Colombia suffered a major setback just six minutes in when forward Jhon Córdoba picked up a muscle injury and had to be replaced by Luis Suarez.

Moments later, Ghana faced their own blow as defender Marvin Senaya was forced off, with Alidu Seidu coming on to take his place.

Despite the early chaos, Colombia adjusted quickly and broke the deadlock in the 14th minute. The substitute Luis Suarez made an instant impact, breaking down the right flank before delivering a low, pinpoint cross into the box.

Jhon Arias timed his run perfectly to drill a first-time right-footed shot into the bottom corner, sending the Colombian fans into raptures.

Colombia dominated possession and created several chances to double their lead before the break. Luis Díaz fired wide from inside the box, and Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi made an outstanding reaction save to keep out Johan Mojica’s downward header. Díaz had the ball in the net again in the 56th minute, but it was ruled out for a close offside call.

Ghana tried to push forward in the final stages, making multiple attacking changes by bringing on Ernest Nuamah and Prince Adu. However, Colombia’s defense remained completely resolute, preventing the Black Stars from registering a single shot on target. Nestor Lorenzo’s side held firm through seven minutes of stoppage time to setup a last-16 match against Switzerland in Vancouver.

Who will Colombia face in the Round of 16?

Colombia will square off against Switzerland in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, July 8 at the BC Place Vancouver Stadium in Canada.