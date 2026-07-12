FIFA World Cup 2026: Confirmed semi-final matches, schedule and live streaming details – All you need to know

The semi-finalists of the first-ever expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup edition are locked and now all the remaining 4 teams are now just a couple of wins away from landing the coveted world title. While last edition’s runners-up France and Spain will be locking horns in the first semi-final, reigning champions Argentina will face a stiff England side in the 2nd last 4 game before the finale on Monday, July 20.
We witnessed one of the most exciting quarter-finals in the history of the FIFA World Cup and the final 4 will be even more better. Ahead of the semis, taking place on July 15 and 16, here’s a recap to what happened in the round of 8.
France became the first team to book a semi-final berth by defeating Morocco 2-0 at Boston Stadium. In what was a rematch of the 2022 semi-final, the French side showed their tournament experience and clinical edge.
Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele tore through the Moroccan defense, ensuring the Atlas Lions’ historic international run came to an end in normal time without the need for extra periods.
Spain joined them in the next round after edging past Belgium 2-1 in a tactical midfield battle at Los Angeles Stadium.
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The Spanish side controlled the tempo and possession throughout the match, breaking the deadlock to lead. Although Belgium’s direct counter-attacking style allowed them to pull one back and threaten an equalizer late in the game, the former champions held their nerve defensively to seal the victory.
England completed the trio by grinding out a tough 2-1 victory over Norway after extra time at Miami Stadium. Norway took a shocking lead in the 36th minute when Andreas Schjelderup beat a sprawling Jordan Pickford.
However, Jude Bellingham rescued the Three Lions, scoring an equalizer in the 1st half stoppage time before blasting home the decisive match-winner 3 minutes into extra time. Norway’s hopes were completely shattered in the 2nd half when a potential go-ahead goal was overturned by VAR for an Erling Haaland foul, allowing England to march into the semi-finals for the 2nd time in the last 3 editions.
Last but not the least, reigning champions Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-2 after extra time.
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