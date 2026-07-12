FIFA World Cup 2026: Confirmed semi-final matches, schedule and live streaming details – All you need to know

France, Spain, England and Argentina are the last 4 survivors from what started as a 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026. Here's everything you need to know about the last 4 stage of the competition

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Kylian Mbappe of France reacts during the quarter final match between France and Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium in Boston, the United States, July 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

The semi-finalists of the first-ever expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup edition are locked and now all the remaining 4 teams are now just a couple of wins away from landing the coveted world title. While last edition’s runners-up France and Spain will be locking horns in the first semi-final, reigning champions Argentina will face a stiff England side in the 2nd last 4 game before the finale on Monday, July 20.

We witnessed one of the most exciting quarter-finals in the history of the FIFA World Cup and the final 4 will be even more better. Ahead of the semis, taking place on July 15 and 16, here’s a recap to what happened in the round of 8.