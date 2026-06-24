FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo opens his account with a brace as Portugal eliminate Uzbekistan with statement 5-0 win

Portugal grabbed all three points as Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped the European Selecao crush Uzbekistan 5-0 in their 2nd Group K outing

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/fifa-world-cup-2026-cristiano-ronaldo-opens-his-account-with-a-brace-as-portugal-eliminate-uzbekistan-with-statement-5-0-win-8455421/ Copy

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal shoots and scores during the group K match between Portugal and Uzbekistan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium in Houston, the United States, June 23, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Cristiano Ronaldo finally opened his goal scoring account with a sensational brace to help Portugal crush an underwhelming Uzbekistan side by 5-0 in their 2nd FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match at the Houston Stadium. The European Selecao, who were left frustrated with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their tournament opener, reached the summit of their group.

While the crucial three points boosted Portugal’s chances of reaching the next stage, which is the round of 32, the result crashed Uzbekistan out of the FIFA World Cup 2026. In what is their first-ever appearance at the quadrennial event, the Uzbekistanis conceded a total of 8 goals in just two matches, while scoring only once.

Also Read: Watch: Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland lead as Norway perform ‘Viking Rowing’ celebration after win against Senegal

In their Group K opener, the Asian outfit lost 3-1 against Colombia before conceding 5 against FIFA World Cup 2026 favorites Portugal. Uzbekistan has joined Turkiye, Haiti and Tunisia as the only teams to get eliminated before the final matchday of the group stages.

Cristiano Ronaldo steals the show

Heading into this match, Cristiano Ronaldo was under substantial pressure to find the back of the net, which he failed to do in Portugal’s World Cup opener against Congo. And after his arch-rival Lionel Messi scored a brace against Austria one day ago, the pressure was even more and the expectations were even higher.

Cristiano Ronaldo lived up to those hopes and expectations very well. After missing a chance initially which could have even sealed his hat trick, Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 6th minute when he connected with a cross from Joao Cancelo to fire in a right-footed shot past the goalkeeper at the near post. This strike made him the first player in history to score in six different World Cups.

Ronaldo got his second goal in the 39th minute. He ran onto a through ball from Bruno Fernandes and slotted a composed, angled finish into the bottom corner, overtaking Eusebio as Portugal’s all-time top World Cup scorer.

Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao on the scoresheet

Portugal double their lead over Uzbekistan, 11 minutes after Cristiano Ronaldo’s opening goal, through a brilliant 20-yard free-kick from Nuno Mendes in the 16th minute. Ronaldo had stood over the ball initially to distract the defense but Mendes stepped up instead and drilled a sharp, low shot directly into the bottom corner.

Then, just before the hour mark, Bruno Fernandes delivered a dangerous low corner into the penalty area. The ball created a weird scramble before deflecting off Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov into his own net. Rafael Leao, who came on as a substitute, wrapped up the 5-0 victory in the 87th minute by smashing a powerful shot into the top corner.

When will Portugal play next?

Portugal’s toughest test in the group stages will be against Colombia in their last Group K match on Sunday, June 28.