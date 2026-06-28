FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo sets new RECORD as 0-0 draw takes Portugal, Colombia into Round of 32

Portugal have qualified for the Round of 32 after finishing in 2nd place behind Colombia with a 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Miami.

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Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo vies for the ball against Colombia in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

Colombia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K: Cristiano Ronaldo achieved another record in the World Cup but looked largely off-colour in a 0-0 draw against Colombia in a Group K clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday. Ronaldo equalled Germany legend Lothar Matthaus with second-most number of appearances in the World Cup – 25. The Portugal striker is now only behind his long-term rival Lionel Messi from Argentina, who has 28 matches to his name.

Portugal finished in second place in Group K with 5 points from 3 matches with Colombia topping the table with 7 points in 3 games. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side will now take on Luka Modric’s Croatia in the Round of 32 clash at the Toronto Stadium on Friday.

James Rodriguez’s Colombia, on the other hand, will take on Ghana – who qualified as one of the 8 best third-placed sides in spite of their 2-1 loss to the Croats – at the Kansas City Stadium on Saturday.

25 – Most-ever matches played at the FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi (28)

Cristiano Ronaldo (25)

Lothar Matthäus (25)

Miroslav Klose (24)

Paolo Maldini (23) Pinnacle. pic.twitter.com/cvQtFnEOPW — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 27, 2026

Portugal’s Bruno Fernandez came close to giving the lead to his side in the first half, but was denied by Camilo Vargas. Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costo came up with six saves – more than combined total in the team’s first two Group K matches. Davinson Sanchez believed he had given Colombia a lead with a back-post header just a minute into stoppage time, but he was ruled offside and the goal was disallowed, just like Iran had been denied in Friday night’s match vs Egypt.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal squad are looking for their maiden World Cup title, heading to the knockout stages after a roller-coaster ride in the group stages. Portugal opened group play with a surprising 1-1 draw against Congo. Ronaldo was criticized after failing to score against DR Congo, but became the first player to score in six World Cup with a brace in Portugal’s 5-0 win over Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Colombia, who did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup, opened with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan then topped Congo 1-0. The match was played at the home stadium of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins took place in front of a sellout crowd of 64,478 that included former Colombia football star Carlos Valderrama, FIFA President Gianni Infantino — who sat in a suite with FBI director Kash Patel and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio — NBA player Jimmy Butler and Hollywood star Matt Damon.

Luka Modric sets word record in Croatia’s 2-1 win over Ghana

Veteran Luka Modric became the oldest player to score an assist in a World Cup match at 40 years of age as Croatia hammered Ghana 2-1 in their Group L match of FIFA World Cup 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia on Saturday to march into the Round of 32.

Petar Sucic and Nikola Vlasic were the goal-scorer for 2018 World Cup finalists, who qualified in second place from their Group with 6 points behind England – who topped the table with 7 points after their 2-0 win over Panama.

Susic gave Croatia the lead in the 31st minute with a stunning 30-yard drive when ended up just inside the left-hand post. At 22 years and 245 days, Susic became the 2nd youngest player to score for Croatia in World Cup history, only behind Josko Gvardiol (20 years, 328 days against Morocco in 2022).

Croatia struck back in the 83rd minute after Derrick Luckassen had levelled the game in 73rd minute. Luka Modric’s corner found Vlasic unmarked to head home the winning goal. Modric, playing in his 201st match, has featured in each of Croatia’s last 21 games in the World Cup.

(How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Link: https://www.zee5.com/)