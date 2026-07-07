FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump admits he called Gianni Infantino to discuss Folarin Balogun’s red-card but he didn’t…

Donald Trump described the referee's decision as "horrible" but insisted he did not pressurize FIFA to completely overturn the suspension

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/fifa-world-cup-2026-donald-trump-admits-he-called-gianni-infantino-to-discuss-folarin-baloguns-red-card-but-he-didnt-8467847/ Copy

FIFA President Gianni Infantino with US President Donald Trump during the presentation ceremony after the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

United States of America’s President Donald Trump has confirmed that he personally contacted the international football governing body FIFA’s chief Gianni Infantino to request a review of the controversial red card given to USA forward Folarin Balogun in the co-hosts’ FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Donald Trump described the referee’s decision as “horrible” but insisted he did not pressurize FIFA to completely overturn the suspension. The President argued that the incident was not a foul, stating it was merely two great athletes running at full speed and accidentally crashing into each other.

Trump, who also mentioned he understands sports really well, admitted he initially did not know that a straight red card meant an automatic one-game ban. Once he realized the tournament’s leading American scorer would be sidelined for the knockout stage, he decided to step in.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: India star Sandesh Jhingan expecting a tactical RO16 match between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Egypt

“All I did was ask for a review. I didn’t say, you have to do this. This man is a smart, tough man, Gianni Infantino. He’s a smart, tough man, and his stock has gone through the roof because the job he has done has been great. I feel like we have to have all the best players on the field,” Trump said.

It was before USA’s Round of 16 fixture against Belgium that FIFA shocked everyone by lifting Folarin Balogun’s 1-match ban. The world governing body’s disciplinary committee utilized Article 27 of its disciplinary code to suspend the striker’s punishment for a 12-month probationary period.

This sudden U-turn cleared Balogun to play in the crucial Round of 16 match against Belgium and it sparked furious backlash from several federations, including UEFA, who condemned the reversal with an official statement.

The red card incident took place during the United States’ 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute after a video review showed him stepping heavily onto the right ankle of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic during a challenge.

Despite FIFA clearing Balogun to start the Round of 16 match in Seattle, his presence was not enough to save the host nation as the USA were thrashed 4-1 by Belgium. The Red Devils completely outclassed the co-hosts. Charles de Ketelaere scored twice while Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku found the back of the net once each. From USA, Malik Tillman was the only scorer for them.

Belgium will now face a red-hot Spanish side in the quarter-finals on Saturday, July 11 at the Los Angeles Stadium.