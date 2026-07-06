FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump steps in to reverse Folarin Balogun’s one-match ban but…

According to several reports, US President Donald Trump made multiple calls to FIFA to reverse the decision on Balogun and that has not sat well with multiple federations, including the Belgian and European associations

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Falorin Balogun (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against Bosnia. File photo of Donald Trump (L). (Credits: IANS)

In what is proving to be a highly controversial decision by the FIFA, the international governing body of football has lifted the one-match ban on United States of America’s striker Folarin Balogun, who was shown a straight red card during the co-hosts’ Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina last week.

USA had defeated the European outfit 2-0 to advance to the Round of 16 on July 2 at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Goals from Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman, in the 45th and 82nd minute, helped the co-hosts confirm a spot in the next round of the knockout stages where they will be taking on the 2018 bronze medallists Belgium.

Why was Folarin Balogun shown a straight red?

One of the goal scorers, Folarin Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute for his inadvertent challenge on Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic with the on-field referee Adham Makhadmeh asking the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team to have a look.

The VAR team then asked Adham to have a look at the incident himself on the screen and the slow motion replay showed that Folarin Balogun’s foot landed on Muharemovic’s upper ankle. As a result, the Monaco striker was sent off for serious foul play and two days later, FIFA handed him a 1-match ban.

How the decision was reversed?

On the eve of USA’s Round of 16 clash against Belgium, FIFA lifted Folarin Balogun’s 1-match ban and many believe that it was under the influence of American president Donald Trump. Many are also of the view that the international governing body’s disciplinary committee did not do the right thing by reversing Balogun’s suspension.

FIFA disciplinary code does not accept appeals against straight red cards, something even the US federation also confirmed. Article 27 of the guidelines suggest that FIFA’s judicial committee has full authority of dismissing the implementation of disciplinary measures.

It is now being stated that FIFA has rescinded the sending off as part of Article 27 but the red card on Folarin Balogun will remain as it is. In case Balogun commits another foul, he will be obliged to serve that one-match ban.

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UEFA condemn FIFA’s one-sidedness

According to several reports, US President Donald Trump made multiple calls to FIFA to reverse the decision on Balogun and that has not sat well with multiple federations, including the Belgian and European associations.

The United European Football Association (UEFA) released an official statement, condemning the decision made by FIFA’s disciplinary committee. It stated that the sport is regarded as the beautiful game because “it is played with the same laws” in every part of the world.

UEFA concluded their statement by expressing their disbelief on the matter. “Football is the most loved sport in the world because it is a beautiful game and is trusted because it is played everywhere with the same laws. A tournament is never a pure standalone and, if the tournament in question is the World Cup, it has the power to drive positive or negative consequences on the game as a whole. We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision,” UEFA wrote in their official statement.