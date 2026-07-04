FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt secure dramatic 4-2 win on penalties to beat Australia in Round of 32

Egypt created history by securing their first-ever knockout victory at a FIFA World Cup as they eliminated Australia by 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout following a gritty 1-1 draw in regulation and extra-time. The triumph marks a historic double for the Pharaohs over Oceania opposition, coming right after their maiden tournament win against New Zealand in the group stage.
Meanwhile, the Socceroos suffer their third consecutive exit from the knockout stages, adding to past heartbreaks against Italy and Argentina.
The match got off to a flying start as Australia nearly opened the scoring within five minutes when Cristian Volpato’s thunderous strike rocked the crossbar. After absorbing the early pressure, Egypt took charge and broke the deadlock in the 13th minute.
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi nets his 20th overall goal in Argentina’s nervy 3-2 victory over Cape Verde to set up RO16 clash against Egypt
Karim Hafez picked up the loose ball after a blocked free-kick and floated a cross back into the danger zone, allowing Emam Ashour to power a brilliant header past Patrick Beach. Australia fought back before the interval, but Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir pulled off vital saves to protect the lead.
The Pharaohs missed a massive chance to double their advantage right after halftime when winger Omar Marmoush dragged his shot wide. Egypt paid heavily for that wastefulness in the 55th minute. Aiden O’Neill delivered a dangerous set-piece into the box, and defender Mohamed Hany accidentally guided a header into his own net. The costly blunder marked Hany’s second own goal of the tournament and the 13th overall at this World Cup, setting a new tournament record.
Egypt relied on direct long balls to find a late winner, but Beach made an incredible one-handed save to deny Ramy Rabia, pushing the game into extra time.
With neither team able to break the tie, the match moved to penalties. Australia crumbled under pressure as Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington failed to convert from the spot. Egypt remained flawless, with captain Mohamed Salah netting a cheeky Panenka before Hossam Abdelmaguid smashed home the winning penalty to seal their ticket to the Round of 16.
Also Read: EXPLAINED: How Harry Kane’s England will use Viagra to boost performance vs Mexico in FIFA World Cup 2026 pre-QF
Egypt will be up against the reigning champions Argentina in their Round of 16 encounter on Tuesday, July 7 at the Atlanta Stadium.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.