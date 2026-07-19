FIFA World Cup 2026: England beat France in 10-goal thriller to bag BRONZE medal

Kylian Mbappe claimed the world record from Lionel Messi but couldn't prevent France from losing FIFA World Cup 2026 third place playoff to England in Miami on Saturday.

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England beat France to win FIFA World Cup 2026 bronze medal on Saturday. (Source: X)

France vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd Place Playoff: Bukayo Saka’s brilliant hat-trick ensured that England managed to pip 2018 champions France 6-4 in a 10-goal thriller to bring home a bronze medal from the FIFA World Cup 2026 after the third place playoff match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday. It was England’s best-ever finish in a World Cup since winning the title 60 years back in 1966.

But it was France captain Kylian Mbappe who has now become the World record-holder for most World Cup goals with 22, surpassing Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who is currently on 21. But Messi will get the chance to regain that record when Argentina take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, on Sunday.

Mbappe surpassed Messi’s record for World Cup goals, scoring twice in the second half as France made a sensational comeback after conceding 4 goals in the first half. The 27-year-old star has 22 goals in his career and 10 in this World Cup, two ahead of Messi now in the Golden Boot race. Mbappe had won the Golden in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar four years back

It was the highest-scoring World Cup game since Hungary beat El Salvador 10-1 in 1982, and the 10 goals were the most ever in a third-place match in the tournament.

Saka scored for England in the 37th minute and in first-half stoppage time, then completed his hat-trick with a penalty in the 87th for his second career hat-trick with England. The Three Lions also got goals from Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa to build a 4-0 halftime lead, and they hung on against a relentless France attack.

“I hope that the players can be proud of that in some time. We are fiercely competitive, so we almost don’t allow ourselves to be proud of third place because 18 months ago we set the highest goal. We set the highest dream to chase, and we were very, very ambitious with our dream to make it to the final and win the World Cup. So it’s very, very painful if you miss out,” England coach Thomas Tuchel was quoted as saying by AP news agency.

Tuchel felt that England’s World Cup run was a success in spite of their collapse in the semifinals when they blew a 1-0 lead against defending champions Argentina and lost 2-1 when Messi assisted on two late goals.

The England coach said that Saturday’s result was the first step toward closing the gap with teams like Argentina and France. “This game will help us for sure. even if a part will never allow you to fully celebrate the bronze medal,” Tuchel said after the match

England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham capped the scoring in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time, his 7th goal of the tournament and the most in a World Cup by an England player ever. Captain Harry Kane scored six this year and in 2018, and Gary Lineker had six in 1986.

Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele also scored in the second half for France, which pulled within 4-3 on Mbappe’s second goal. “Leo scores all the time. Tomorrow he will score for sure. I just try to help my team every time to score. It’s certain that when you score so many goals in the World Cup, it elevates you to certain levels. I would have preferred not to be the top scorer in history and play in the match tomorrow,” Mbappe was quoted as saying by Fox Sports after the match.