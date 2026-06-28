FIFA World Cup 2026: England captain Harry Kane surpasses Gary Lineker in THIS record

Kane entered the tournament in North America needing just two goals to equal Lineker’s tally of 10. He wasted no time matching the record, netting a first-half double in England’s opening Group L game against Croatia in Dallas.
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The Bayern Munich striker then claimed the record outright in New Jersey, climbing high to power home a clinical header from a Jude Bellingham cross to double England’s lead against Panama.
The milestone goal marks Kane’s 11th strike on the world stage, achieved across three consecutive World Cup tournaments. He opened his account in Russia 2018, winning the Golden Boot with six goals as England reached the semi-finals but they lost to eventual runners-up Croatia.
He added two more during the Qatar 2022 campaign against Senegal and France, before finding the net three times so far in the 2026 edition. Lineker had previously held the national record for over three decades, scoring his 10 goals across the 1986 and 1990 tournaments.
Speaking after the final whistle, an emotional Harry Kane expressed his immense pride, describing the achievement as a deeply special moment in his professional career.
“I spoke before the tournament about the World Cup being the biggest competition we play as professional footballers, so to get to 11 goals is a proud feeling. It is always hard to take in. I just want to enjoy this moment with the team, enjoy being top of the table,” Harry Kane told BBC sport.
The strike against Panama also extended his overall tally as England’s all-time top international goal scorer to 82 goals in 117 appearances. With England safely progressing to the knockout rounds at the top of their group, the 32-year-old captain will look to build on his record-breaking form in the games ahead.
England will be up against African outfit Ghana in their round of 32 match, taking place on Wednesday, July 1 at the Atlanta Stadium.
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
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