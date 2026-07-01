FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, ⁠England vs DR Congo Live Streaming Info: Harry Kane’s side look to book date against co-hosts Mexico in pre-quarters

Harry Kane and England will go up against DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match in Atlanta on Wednesday.

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England football team will take on DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match on Wednesday. (Image: AI)

England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: England and Harry Kane will be eyeing an easy passage into the pre-quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they take on minnows DR Congo in a Round of 32 clash at the Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday. England managed to top Group L thanks to their 2-0 win over Panama in their final league match.

The win over Panama came after the poor show against Ghana, when they were held to a 0-0 draw in their second league match. Congo will look to follow Ghana’s plans after they had managed a similar result against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the league stages.

England have been unbeaten in their last 11 competitive matches under manager Thomas Tuchel with 10 wins and 1 draw against Ghana. Only Ron Greenwood (16 between 1977 and 1980) and Roy Hodgson (14 between 2012 and 2013) enjoyed longer undefeated starts to their tenures with England.

Tuchel is expected to welcome back midfielder Declan Rice, who was ruled out of the Panama match with a minor calf problem. Rice is likely to return alongside Elliot Anderson in midfield, with Morgan Rogers expected to make way for him.

England will miss the services of Reece James, who continues to recover from a hamstring injury, while Jarell Quansah is doubtful after twisting his ankle on Saturday. Marcus Rashford is expected to retain his place on the left flank ahead of Anthony Gordon.

Meanwhile, Congo qualified for the Round of 32 after a brilliant 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in their last Group clash. Yoane Wissa has scored three of DR Congo’s four goals in the competition, matching his tally across the entire 2025-26 season with Newcastle United.

England have never faced-off against DR Congo in competitive football match. The only time that the English side faced an African team in the World Cup knockouts was a last-16 clash against Senegal in 2022 World Cup which they won 3-0.

Here are all the details about England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match…

When will England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place on Wednesday, July 1.

What time will England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match kick off?

The England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will kick off at 930pm IST.

Where will England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place at Atlanta Stadium.

How can I watch England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match LIVE on TV in India?

The England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match live streaming in India?

The England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match Squads

England: Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders: Ezri Konsa, Nico O’Reilly, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Tino Livramento, Dan Burn, Reece James, Djed Spence, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, Ivan Toney

DR Congo: Goalkeepers: Timothy Fayulu, Lionel Mpasi, Mike Epolo

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Gedeon Kalulu, Joris Kayembe, Arthur Masuaku, Steve Kapuadi, Rocky Bushiri, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Dylan Batubinsika

Midfielders: Noah Sadiki, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Nathan Mukau, Charles Pickel, Ngal’ayel Mukau Mbuku, Brian Cipenga, Theo Bongonda, Gael Kakuta

Forwards: Meschack Elia, Fiston Mayele, Cedric Bakambu, Simon Banza, Yoane Wissa