FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland in focus as Norway lock horns with Iraq after nearly 3 decades of absence

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken confirmed that striker Erling Haaland is completely fit ahead of their opener. Solbakken explained that the Manchester City star benefited from a brief rest at the end of the club season and has looked sharper with each subsequent training session

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Norway vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 preview. (Image credit: AI)

Football fans will get to witness the brilliance of star striker Erling Haaland for the very first time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 tomorrow when he takes the field for Norway in their Group I opener against Iraq at the Boston Stadium. Both sides will be eager to grab an early advantage in a demanding group that also includes last edition’s runners-up France and reigning African champions Senegal.

Norway returns to the quadrennial event after a 28-year absence, thanks to the expanded 48-team format which allowed their return. The Scandinavians have not featured in the competition since 1998 when France became World Champions for the first time.

Norway booked their place by storming through the European qualifiers with a 100% win record in eight games. Head coach Stale Solbakken has plenty of talent at his disposal with his team built around the creativity of Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard and the clinical finishing of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, who scored 16 goals during the qualification campaign.

Iraq comes into the fixture as the clear underdog but will look to rely on the defensive discipline under Jesus Casas’ guidance.

The Middle Eastern side usually favors a compact 4-2-3-1 formation designed to choke space in their own half before breaking through counter attacks.

Iraq’s recent games have been tight and low-scoring but their main challenge against Norway would be Erling Haaland and Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth.

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken confirmed that striker Erling Haaland is completely fit ahead of their opener. Solbakken explained that the Manchester City star benefited from a brief rest at the end of the club season and has looked sharper with each subsequent training session.

Here are all the details about Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match…

When will Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match take place?

The Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will take place on Tuesday, June 16 (Wednesday in India time).

What time will Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match kick off?

The Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will kick off at 630am IST.

Where will Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match take place?

The Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

How can I watch Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match LIVE on TV in India?

The Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match live streaming in India?

The Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.