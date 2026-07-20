FIFA World Cup 2026: Every major milestone broken during the first-ever 48-team tournament

The FIFA World Cup 2026 was memorable not only because Spain lifted the trophy for the 2nd time in their history but also because the tournament rewrote the record books. With the competition expanding to 48 teams for the first-time ever, 104 matches and being hosted by three countries, the United States, Canada and Mexico, several new milestones were achieved both on and off the pitch.

One of the biggest stories came from Lionel Messi. At 39, the Argentina captain became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in FIFA World Cup history. He also overtook Miroslav Klose to become the highest goal scorer in men’s World Cup history, adding another remarkable achievement to his legendary career.

Although Argentina fell short in the final against Spain, Messi once again left his mark on football’s biggest stage.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo also entered the history books. The veteran forward became the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups, extending a record that may stand for years. Ronaldo had already become one of the few players to appear in six editions of the tournament, and his goal ensured his name remained among the competition’s greatest record holders.

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France captain Kylian Mbappe added another milestone to his growing list of achievements. His goals during the knockout rounds made him the highest goalscorer in World Cup knockout history, surpassing the previous record. Mbappe finished the tournament as the Golden Boot winner after another impressive campaign in front of goal.

The expanded format also helped produce team records. The 2026 edition became the largest FIFA World Cup ever, featuring 48 teams, 104 matches and 16 host cities across three countries. It was also the first World Cup jointly hosted by three nations, making it the biggest tournament in FIFA history.

The tournament also broke the attendance record. More than 6 million fans attended matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico, comfortably surpassing the previous record of around 3.6 million spectators set during the 1994 World Cup in the United States. Stadiums were packed throughout the month-long tournament despite high ticket prices, highlighting football’s growing global appeal.

There was no shortage of surprises either. Cape Verde became the smallest nation by population to reach the World Cup knockout stage, producing one of the biggest underdog stories in tournament history. Their impressive run earned praise from fans around the world and proved that smaller football nations can compete with the traditional powers on the biggest stage.

Another record came from the sidelines. Dick Advocaat, who coached Curaçao, became the oldest head coach in FIFA World Cup history at the age of 78. His presence added another unique chapter to the tournament’s long list of milestones.

Goals also came at a record pace. Thanks to the increase in teams and matches, the 2026 World Cup finished with the highest number of goals scored in a single edition with a total of 308 goals scored, breaking the previous record set in Qatar in 2022.

Spain also carved out a place in history during their title-winning campaign. Luis de la Fuente’s side conceded just one goal in eight matches, setting a new record for the best defensive performance by a World Cup champion. Their disciplined defense played a key role in securing the country’s second World Cup title after a 16-year wait.