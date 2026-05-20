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FIFA World Cup 2026: Every official squad list released so far - All you need to know about groups and fixtures

FIFA World Cup 2026: Every official squad list released so far – All you need to know about groups and fixtures

Here is the full squad list of each and every team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA, Mexico and Canada

The FIFA World Cup trophy on display after its unveiling during its trophy tour with Coca-Cola India leadership at the Taj Mansingh hotel, in New Delhi on Saturday, January 10, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

We are officially less than a month away from witnessing the biggest sporting spectacle of the year – the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the North Americas. This will be the first-ever edition to feature a total of 48 teams, 16 more than the previous ones with the USA, Mexico and Canada co-hosting the quadrennial event this summer.

This World Cup edition is expected to break a lot of records in terms of viewership and ticket sales with fans flocking into the Americas from 48 different nations. Co-hosts Mexico will lock horns with South Africa in the tournament opener on June 12 at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The tournament also holds a lot of importance for two greats of the game – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who are most likely to appear in their last World Cup edition. While Messi will be hoping to defend the title with Argentina, Ronaldo will be vying for his first-ever World title with Portugal.

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Finalists from the last two editions – France, led by Kylian Mbappe are perhaps the one of the strongest sides in the World Cup along with 5-time champions Brazil who will be head coached by former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

With less than a month remaining for the start of the World Cup, teams have started to release their official squads. Here are all the official 26-men squads for the showpiece event.

Group A

Mexico: Yet to be announced

Czechia: Yet to be announced

South Africa: Yet to be announced

South Korea: Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu, Jo Hyeon-woo, Song Bum-keun.

Defenders: Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan, Seol Young-woo, Cho Yu-min, Lee Tae-seok, Park Jin-seob, Kim Tae-hyeon, Lee Han-beom, Jens Castrop, Lee Ki-hyuk.

Midfielders: Lee Jae-sung, Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang In-beom, Lee Kang-in, Paik Seung-ho, Kim Jin-gyu, Lee Dong-gyeong, Bae Jun-ho, Eom Ji-Sung, Yang Hyun-jun.

Forwards: Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung, Oh Hyeon-gyu

Group B

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Goalkeepers: Nikola Vasilj, Martin Zlomislic, Osman Hadzikic.

Defenders: Sead Kolasinac, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Amar Dedic, Nikola Katic, Tarik Muharemovic, Nihad Mujakic, Stjepan Radeljic, Nidal Celik.

Midfielders: Amir Hadziahmetovic, Benjamin Tahirovic, Armin Gigovic, Dzenis Burnic, Ivan Basic, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Amar Memic, Ivan Sunjic, Kerim Alajbegovic, Ermin Mahmic.

Forwards: Edin Dzeko, Ermedin Demirovic, Samed Bazdar, Haris Tabakovic, Jovo Lukic

Canada: Yet to be announced

Qatar: Yet to be announced

Switzerland: Goalkeepers: Marvin Keller, Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo.

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Aurele Amenda, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Luca Jaquez, Miro Muheim, Ricardo Rodriguez, Silvan Widmer.

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Christian Fassnacht, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Johan Manzambi, Fabian Rieder, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria.

Forwards: Zeki Amdouni, Breel Embolo, Cedric Itten, Dan Ndoye, Noah Okafor.

Group C

Brazil: Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Defenders: Marquinhos, Danilo Luiz, Alex Sandro, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bremer, Wesley, Roger Ibanez, Douglas Santos, Leo Pereira.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes, Fabinho, Danilo Santos.

Forwards: Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha, Endrick, Luiz Henrique, Igor Thiago, Rayan.

Haiti: Goalkeepers: Johny Placide, Alexandre Pierre, Josue Duverger.

Defenders: Ricardo Ade, Carlens Arcus, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Duke Lacroix, Wilguens Paugain, Hannes Delcroix, Keeto Thermoncy.

Midfielders: Leverton Pierre, Danley Jean Jacques, Carl Sainte, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Woodensky Pierre, Dominique Simon

Forwards: Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, Derrick Etienne Jr, Louicius Deedson, Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Yassin Fortune, Wilson Isidor, Lenny Joseph.

Morocco: Yet to be announced

Qatar: Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn, Craig Gordon, Liam Kelly.

Defenders: Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Anthony Ralston, John Souttar, Scott McKenna, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson, Grant Hanley, Dominic Hyam.

Midfielders: Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Lewis Ferguson, Ryan Christie, Findlay Curtis, Ben Gannon-Doak.

Forwards: Lawrence Shankland, George Hirst, Che Adams, Ross Stewart, Lyndon Dykes.

Group D

Australia: Yet to be announced

Paraguay: Yet to be announced

Turkiye: Yet to be announced

United States of America: Yet to be announced

Group E

Curacao: Goalkeepers: Eloy Room, Trevor Doornbusch, Tyrick Bodak.

Defenders: Jurien Gaari, Roshon van Eijma, Sherel Floranus, Joshua Brenet, Shurandy Sambo, Armando Obispo, Riechedly Bazoer, Deveron Fonville.

Midfielders: Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna, Godfried Roemeratoe, Kevin Felida, Livano Comenencia, Ar’jany Martha, Tyrese Noslin.

Forwards: Kenji Gorre, Brandley Kuwas, Gervane Kastaneer, Jeremy Antonisse, Jearl Margaritha, Jurgen Locadia, Sontje Hansen, Tahith Chong.

Ecuador: Yet to be announced

Germany: Yet to be announced

Ivory Coast: Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana, Alban Lafont, Mohamed Kone.

Defenders: Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Wilfried Singo, Evan Ndicka, Emmanuel Agbadou, Guela Doue, Ousmane Diomande, Clement Akpa.

Midfielders: Franck Kessie, Jean Michael Seri, Ibrahim Sangare, Seko Fofana, Christ Inao Oulai, Parfait Guiagon.

Forwards: Nicolas Pepe, Oumar Diakite, Simon Adingra, Evann Guessand, Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande, Bazoumana Toure, Elye Wahi, Ange Yoan-Bonny.

Group F

Japan: Goalkeepers: Zion Suzuki, Keisuke Osako, Tomoki Hayakawa.

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura, Shogo Taniguchi, Hiroko Ito, Yukinari Sugawara, Ayumu Seko, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Junnosuke Suzuki.

Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Ao Tanaka, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sano.

Forwards: Ayase Ueda, Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Yuito Suzuki, Keisuke Goto, Kento Shiogai

Netherlands: Yet to be announced

Sweden: Goalkeepers: Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Viktor Johansson, Jacob Widell Zetterstrom.

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Isak Hien, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Carl Starfelt, Emil Holm, Hjalmar Ekdal, Daniel Svensson, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Eric Smith, Elliot Stroud.

Midfielders: Mattias Svanberg, Jesper Karlstrom, Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall, Besfort Zeneli.

Forwards: Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, Ken Sema, Anthony Elanga, Benjamin Nygren, Alexander Bernhardsson, Gustaf Nilsson, Taha Ali.

Tunisia: Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen, Sabri Ben Hessen, Mouhib Chamakh. Defenders: Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Ali Abdi, Yan Valery, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida, Moutaz Neffati, Omar Rekik, Adem Arous, Raed Chikhaoui.

Midfielders: Ellyes Shkiri, Hannibal Mejbri, Anis Ben Slimane, Mortadha Ben Ouanes, Ismael Gharbi, Hadj Mahmoud, Rani Khedira.

Forwards: Elias Achouri, Firas Chaouat, Hazem Mastouri, Elias Saad, Sebastian Tounekti, Khalil Ayari, Rayan Elloumi

Group G

Belgium: Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders.

Defenders: Thomas Meunier, Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Brandon Mechele, Koni De Winter, Joaquin Seys, Nathan Ngoy.

Midfielders: Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin.

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard, Jeremy Doku, Dodi Lukebakio, Charles De Ketelaere, Alexis Saelemakers, Diego Moreira, Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Egypt: Yet to be announced

Iran: Yet to be announced

New Zealand: Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud.

Defenders: Tim Payne, Francis de Vries, Tyler Bindon, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Nando Pijnaker, Finn Surman, Callan Elliot, Tommy Smith.

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matthew Garbett, Marko Stamenic, Sarpreet Singh, Elijah Just, Alex Rufer, Ben Old, Callum McCowatt, Ryan Thomas, Lachlan Bayliss.

Forwards: Chris Wood, Kosta Barbarouses, Ben Waine, Jesse Randall

Group H

Cape Verde: Goalkeepers: Vozinho, Marcio Rosa, CJ dos Santos.

Defenders: Stopira, Roberto Lopes, Joao Paulo, Diney, Logan Costa, Steven Moreira, Wagner Pina, Sidny Lopes Cabral, Kelvin Pires.

Midfielders: Jamiro Monteiro, Kevin Pina, Deroy Duarte, Telmo Arcanjo, Laros Duarte, Yannick Semedo.

Forwards: Ryan Mendes, Garry Rodrigues, Willy Semedo, Jovane Cabral, Gilson Benchimol, Dailon Livramento, Helio Varela, Nuno da Costa.

Saudi Arabia: Yet to be announced

Spain: Yet to be announced

Uruguay: Yet to be announced

Group I

France: Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser. Defenders: Lucas Digne, Jules Kounde, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Ibrahima Konate, Malo Gusto, Maxence Lacroix.

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Manu Kone, Warren Zaire-Emery.

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram, Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise, Maghnes Akliouche, Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki, Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Iraq: Yet to be announced

Norway: Yet to be announced

Senegal: Yet to be announced

Group J

Algeria: Yet to be announced

Argentina: Yet to be announced

Austria: Goalkeepers: Alexander Schlager, Florian Wiegele, Patrick Pentz. Defenders: David Affengruber, Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, Alexander Prass, Marco Friedl, Michael Svoboda.

Midfielders: Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Florian Grillitsch, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romano Schmid, Christoph Baumgartner, Konrad Laimer, Patrick Wimmer, Paul Wanner, Alessandro Schopf.

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic

Jordan: Yet to be announced

Group K

Colombia: Yet to be announced

DR Congo: Goalkeepers: Lionel Mpasi, Timothy Fayulu, Matthieu Epolo.

Defenders: Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku, Gedeon Kalulu, Joris Kayembe, Dylan Batubinsika, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Rocky Bushiri, Steve Kapuadi.

Midfielders: Meschak Elia, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Charles Pickel, Gael Kakuta, Noah Sadiki, Nathanael Mbuku, Ngal’ayel Mukau, Brian Cipenga.

Forwards: Cedric Bakambu, Theo Bongonba, Fiston Mayele, Yoane Wissa, Simon Banza

Portugal: Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inaco, Nuno Mendes, Renato Veiga, Matheus Nunes, Nelson Semedo, Tomas Araujo.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Ruben Neves, Samu Costa.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto, Francisco Conceicao, Joao Felix, Goncalo Guedes, Goncalo Ramos, Francisco Trincao.

Uzbekistan: Yet to be announced

Group L

Croatia: Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Dominik Kotarski, Ivor Pandur.

Defenders: Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Martin Erlic, Luka Vuskovic.

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Luka Sucic, Martin Baturina, Kristijan Jakic, Petar Sucic, Nikola Moro, Toni Fruk.

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Budimir, Marco Pasalic, Petar Musa, Igor Matanovic

England: Yet to be announced

Ghana: Yet to be announced

Panama: Yet to be announced

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