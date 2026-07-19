FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, ⁠Argentina vs Spain Live Streaming Info: Lionel Messi’s side eye record-equalling 4th title vs La Roja

Defending champions Argentina will look to win their fourth crown when they take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, on Sunday.

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Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on Spain in FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: The 104th and last match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 – the biggest-ever football tournament is upon us as defending champions Argentina take on 2010 winners Spain in the final at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, on Sunday. US President Donald Trump will finally make his presence in the tournament, handing over the Jules Rimet Trophy to the 2026 champions.

Spain have been clinical in their way to just their second final appearance in the last 16 years. Their defence has stood tall, conceding just one goal in the entire tournament so far as they hammered 2018 champions and 2022 finalists France in the semifinal to book their berth in the title clash.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon has registered 14 saves, among 108 key interventions inside his penalty area and 84 outside in the entire World Cup. While his opposite number Emiliano Martinez from Argentina has numbers of nine, 87 and 73.

Argentina are looking to join Germany and Italy to become four-time World Cup winners and are playing in their 3rd final in the last 12 years – winning one and losing one before Sunday’s clash. Their talisman Lionel Messi is leading the way and will be playing in his record 34th match in the World Cup and already holds record for most goals in the tournament – 21.

At 39 years and 25 days, Messi will become the 2nd oldest player to take part in a World Cup final behind only Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff, who was 40 years and 133 days old. Messi has 59 shot involvements (34 shots, 25 chances created) in this edition of the World Cup, which is 41 more than any other Argentine, with Alexis Mac Allister’s 18 the next most in the squad.

Messi’s total of 12 goals or assists in 2026 is only eclipsed by former Germany striker Gerd Muller’s 13 in 1970 for West Germany at any World Cup since 1966 (as far back as assists are recorded).

“We prepare just like in every match, with a lot of desire for things to go well for us, with a willingness to analyze the opponent. We need to bring out our best version to try to win. I think we’re doing well, beyond things we can always improve. We’re a team that’s already well-known by our rivals, and that’s why it has double merit to have reached where we have. We’ll try to win the final,” Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said during the pre-match press conference.

Spain’s leading performer is Mikel Oyarzabal with five goals, while Dani Olmo and Marc Cucurella have each contributed two assists. Oyarzabal slightly edges Lamine Yamal (11-10) in attempts on target in the World Cup as well.

The La Roja have the top 3 to have attempted the most passes in Rodri (694), Aymeric Laporte (568) and Pau Cubarsi (566), with the next two are from Argentina – Leandro Paredes (521) and Enzo Fernandez (483).

The only World Cup match between Spain and Argentina took place 60 years back at Villa Park in 1966 World Cup. The ‘La Albiceleste’ ended up victorious with striker Luis Artime scoring both the goals.

They have played 13 friendly matches over the years (six wins for Spain, five for Argentina, two draws). The last friendly clash took place in 2018 in Madrid with Spain hammering Argentina 6-1.

Here are all the details about Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match…

When will Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match take place?

The Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match will take place on Sunday, July 19 (Monday in India time).

What time will Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match kick off?

The Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match will kick off at 1230am IST.

Where will Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match take place?

The Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match will take place at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey.

How can I watch Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match LIVE on TV in India?

The Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How can I watch Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match live streaming in India?

The Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match Squads

Argentina: Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lau taro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

Spain: Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez ‘Gavi’, Alex Baena

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pin