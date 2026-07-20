FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: ‘Super Sub’ Ferran Torres seal 2nd World Cup win for Spain as Lionel Messi goes missing in 1-0 loss for Argentina

Ferran Torres scored the match-winning goal for Spain in a 1-0 win over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, on Sunday.

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Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring against Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 final. (Source: X)

Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Spain much deservedly became the FIFA World Cup 2026 champions and two-time World Cup winners after a 1-0 win over defending champions Argentina at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, on Sunday. ‘Super Substitute’ Ferran Torres was the match-winner in the final, scoring in the 106th minute of the game after a heroic show by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in an otherwise disappointing show by South American side.

The La Roja were by far and away the superior team in the final with 20 shots on goal as compared to only 2 by Lionel Messi’s Argentina – both of them coming after Torres goal, well inside extra-time. Out of those 20 attempts, 12 were on target while Argentina had none as Spain dominated the possession as well with 65 per cent to Argentinian’s 35.

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It was the 25th international goal for Torres, who pounced on a bouncing ball in the box in the first half of extra time and fired his left foot shot just under the crossbar to beat Martinez. Torres became the second substitute after Germany’s Mario Gotze to score the winning goal in the World Cup final in last 12 years. Gotze had done it against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil.

Just before extra-time, Argentina suffered a big blow with Enzo Fernandez sent off in extra time for his second yellow card offence and the defending champions had to manage with only 10 players. Fernandez got his second card after a reckless play on Spain defender Pau Cubarsi, who was sent flying in the air.

Fernandez became the 6th player to be sent off in a World Cup final. Pedro Monzon (Argentina vs West Germany, 1990), Gustavo Dezotti (Argentina vs West Germany, 1990), Marcel Desailly (France vs Brazil, 1998), Zinedine Zidane (France vs Italy, 2006), John Heitinga (Netherlands vs Spain, 2010) are the others.

Another foul about two minutes after play resumed gave 19-year-old Lamine Yamal a chance to win it from about 22 yards with a free kick. Yamal’s strike was curling kick towards the right post headed in but Martinez dived to knock it away for his 10th save— the most ever in a World Cup final by any goalkeeper.

Spain took 15 shots in regulation, Argentina had none. Spain also had nine corners, Argentina one. With this win, Spain are the first nation to simultaneously hold the World Cup crowns in both men’s and women’s football.

It was the 104th and last match of the biggest World Cup ever – a 48-team event that held in US, Canada and Mexico. This World Cup also witnessed the most goal ever – 308. Messi also ended as runners-up in the Golden Boot race with France’s Kylian Mbappe becoming first-ever to win back-to-back titles with 10 goals in this tournament.

There were no shortage of celebrities in the final as Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon, Will Ferrell, Cillian Murphy, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Connelly, Jennifer Hudson, Jon Hamm, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker were among the actors at the game.

Post Malone headlined the closing ceremony, which started about 90 minutes before the final’s kick-off. The first-ever halftime show featured Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS, along with Burna Boy, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS 22 Chorus with Coldplay, and even characters from Sesame Street and the Muppets.

President Donald Trump was present as well and handed over the winner’s trophy to Spain.