FIFA World Cup 2026: French star Kylian Mbappe, N’Golo Kante bury RIFT rumours ahead of opening match vs Senegal

France will be facing Senegal for the first time in 24 years as the two sides open their Group I campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in New York on Tuesday.

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France will open their campaign in FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I against Senegal in New York on Tuesday. (Image: AI)

FIFA World Cup 2026 ⁠France vs Senegal Group I match: The runners-up from the 2022 edition, France, will begin their bid to win another title with a Group I clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Senegal at MetLife Stadium in New York on Tuesday. The memories of a stunning upset by Senegal in the 2002 edition when France had entered as the defending champions will be fresh in every football fan’s minds.

Not only will the team battle the weight of history but also the rumours of internal rift in the French squad between their star players Kylian Mbappe and N’Golo Kante. The ‘Les Blues’ recently shared a video from team’s event at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts where Mbappe and Kante linked up wonderfully to brilliant goal.

There were speculations that the French team might be split wide open after a viral video from their friendly match against Ivory Coast, when Mbappe and Kante walked past each other without interacting. French head coach Didier Deschamps spoke glowingly about his star player and captain Mbappe ahead of match vs Senegal.

“I speak to (Mbappé) very often and he’s a world-famous player even in the US but it’s his life. He manages himself. Kylian is Kylian. The younger generation, the less younger, love him everywhere in the world, but that doesn’t mean he’s not normal when he plays and when he’s in the group. This has got nothing to do with why he is not here today,” Deschamps was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Only four member from the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad are remaining currently and Mbappe as well as Kante are two of them. France have sealed qualification for their 17th FIFA World Cup (1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) , a landmark event at which they have featured in the last eight editions and reigned supreme twice, in 1998 and 2018.

Senegal, on the other hand, had an impressive run in the African preliminaries and qualified for their fourth FIFA World Cup (2002, 2018, 2022, 2026), having completed their very own hat-trick by securing a spot at the 2026 event. This will be the first clash between the two sides since Senegal’s stunning 1-0 win over the Le Blues in 2002 edition.

When Senegal shocked the world against France in 2002… #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MwzoawXpWw — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2026

Here are all the details about France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match…

When will France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match take place?

The France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match will take place on Tuesday, June 16 (Wednesday in India time).

What time will France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match kick off?

The France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match will kick off at 1230am IST.

Where will France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match take place?

The France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match will take place at MetLife Stadium in New York.

How can I watch France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match LIVE on TV in India?

The France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match live streaming in India?

The France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match Predicted 11

France: Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N’Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaire-Emery

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram

Senegal: Goalkeepers: Mory Diaw, Yehvann Diouf, Édouard Mendy

Defenders: Ilay Camara, Krépin Diatta, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Ismail Jakobs, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moustapha Mbow, Antoine Mendy, Moussa Niakhaté, Mamadou Sarr, Abdoulaye Seck

Midfielders: Lamine Camara, Pathé Ciss, Habib Diarra, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

Attackers: Assane Diao, Bamba Dieng, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mané, Ibrahim Mbaye, Cherif Ndiaye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaïla Sarr