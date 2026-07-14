FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠France vs Spain Semifinal Live Streaming Info: Kylian Mbappe’s side eye third successive Final berth as they face La Roja

FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠France vs Spain Semifinal: The 2018 winners France will have their task cut-out when they face Spanish Armada in the last four clash at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday.

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Kylian Mbappe's France will take on Spain in FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal on Tuesday. (Image: AI)

FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠France vs Spain Semifinal: It will be a clash of contrasting European styles when two-time champions France take on 2010 winners Spain in the first semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday. Kylian Mbappe’s France are aiming to book their third successive entry into the title clash, after winning in 2018 and losing the final to Argentina in the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Spain, on the other hand, are in their first last 4 match since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Coach Luis de la Fuente’s side have been extremely frugal while conceding goals in this World Cup – Belgium were the only team to score against them in the quarterfinal match.

After six games, the ‘La Roja’ have faced just seven shots on target. It is the fewest shots on target faced per match (1.17) of any side at a men’s World Cup on record (since 1966).

“Spain can apply a lot of pressure, but we are also a team who need the ball. There will be a battle for control,” France coach Didier Deschamps said ahead of the semifinal match as quoted by Reuters news agency.

The French coach highlighted Spain’s technical quality while pointing to his own team’s ability to counterattack. “Spain have great quality on the ball. We have the qualities to attack quickly on the counter, to keep possession ourselves and to defend well. The course of the game will dictate things. I cannot say now exactly how the match will unfold,” Deschamps added.

The Les Blues have been dominant in the FIFA World Cup 2026 led by their captain Kylian Mbappe, who is current leader in the Golden Ball race with his 8th goal coming against Morocco in the quarterfinals. They will, however, miss the services of Tchouameni, who is yet to recover from a hamstring injury.

“For the last match, the risk was too high. He is better today, although we cannot say he is 100 per cent recovered. His last game was two weeks ago, but that is not prohibitive. The important thing is that he is available,” Deschamps said about Tchouameni.

France have won six straight victories at this World Cup by beating Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals, and are now looking to become just the second European side to win seven in a row, after Italy across the 1934 and 1938 World Cups.

This will be just the second World Cup meeting between France and Spain. The last match between the two French rivals was a last-16 clash back in 2006, when France came from behind and sealed a 3-1 win with two goals in the final 10 minutes.

But the La Roja have lost just two of their last 10 meetings against France in all competitions (W7 D1) and triumphed in each of the last two.

Here are all the details about France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match…

When will France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match take place?

The France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will take place on Tuesday, July 14 (Wednesday in India time).

What time will France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match kick off?

The France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will kick off at 1230am IST.

Where will France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match take place?

The France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will take place at AT & T Stadium in Dallas.

How can I watch France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match LIVE on TV in India?

The France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match live streaming in India?

The France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match Squads

France: Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N’Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaire-Emery

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram

Spain: Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez ‘Gavi’, Alex Baena

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pin