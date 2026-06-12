FIFA World Cup 2026: From Brazil Vs Morocco to France Vs Norway, here are the 5 matches you can’t miss in the group stages

With a total of 72 group stage matches - the most in any edition - lined up, it will be very difficult for fans to pick and choose from the matches that will be worth watching and that's why we have handpicked a total of 5 matches you must see in the first round

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Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS).

The expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 got underway last night with a massive opening ceremony featuring a number of international music stars.

Colombian pop icon Shakira headlined the 90-minute spectacle at the Estadio Azteca, performing the official tournament anthem “Dai Dai” alongside Nigeria’s Burna Boy. The pre-match show spectacle, which mixed football with Mexican heritage, also saw performances from Tyla, J Balvin, Alejandro Fernandez, Los Angeles Azules, and Danny Ocean.

Also Read: Who is 17-year-old sensation Gilberto Mora? The youngest player in FIFA World Cup 2026

The tournament shifts gears tonight for day 2 where the BFO Stadium in Toronto hosts the second opening ceremony before co-hosts Canada face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Group B opener. That event, scheduled for a 10:00 PM IST start, will feature a star-studded lineup including Nora Fatehi, Michael Buble, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, and William Prince.

The third and final opening ceremony is set for the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 13 just before the United States of America takes on Paraguay in Group D.

As the tournament takes center stage, there are many questions and topics that fans around the world are discussing about. Who will score the most goals? Who will make the most saves and most importantly, who will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup? We have to wait for nearly a month to find that out but here’s something more interesting for you all.

With a total of 72 group stage matches – the most in any edition – lined up, it will be very difficult for fans to pick and choose from the matches that will be worth watching and that’s why we have handpicked a total of 5 matches you must see in the first round of the 48-team tournament across the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Brazil Vs Morocco

It will be the legendary Carlo Ancelotti’s first-ever game in charge at the FIFA World Cup as Brazil’s head coach with his side taking on last edition’s semi-finalists Morocco in their Group C opener. The match is scheduled for June 13, 2026, at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium).