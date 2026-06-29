FIFA World Cup 2026: Full list of Round of 32 matches – Schedule, Venue, TV timing and more

The group stage of the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 concluded with high drama, locking in the historic first-ever Round of 32 phase. A breathtaking final day saw Algeria nearly seal progress through a late Riyad Mahrez goal, only for Austria’s Sasa Kalajdzic to hit a spectacular last-second equalizer.
Mexico became the first nation to lock in their spot, breezing through with a perfect nine points. Co-hosts Canada and the United States also advanced, with Canada moving through as runners-up behind Switzerland, while the Americans held onto their top spot despite a final-day slip against Turkiye.
Individual stars dominated the opening weeks, particularly Kylian Mbappe, who powered France with four goals and two assists.
The tournament bracket features an incredible lineup of matches across North America. Host nation Canada will stay in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium to play South Africa on Sunday, June 28. It marks Canada’s first-ever knockout match against African opposition.
Meanwhile, Brazil coasted through after a comprehensive three-nil win over Scotland. They take on Japan in Houston on Monday, June 29. Interestingly, Japan won the last friendly meeting between the two sides last October, making this a highly anticipated rematch.
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On Monday, June 29, an unpredictable Germany squad will face Paraguay in Boston, while the high-flying Netherlands take on Morocco in Guadalupe, Mexico. The Dutch setup a massive clash with the African powerhouse, who finished level on points with Brazil and feature several Dutch-born stars.
On Tuesday, June 30, Ivory Coast will meet Norway in Dallas after Norwegian coach Stale Solbakken rested Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard in their final group game. The same evening, a rampant France squad will look to dismantle Sweden at MetLife Stadium, and co-hosts Mexico will face a stubborn, defensively sound Ecuador squad at the Estadio Azteca.
Wednesday, July 1 features a heavy block of matches, including Thomas Tuchel’s England clashing with DR Congo in Atlanta, while Belgium faces Senegal in Seattle in what could be a final tournament appearance for veterans Kevin De Bruyne and Sadio Manr.
The United States men’s national team will play Bosnia and Herzegovina in San Francisco, entering the game as heavy favorites. On Thursday, July 2, Spain takes on a high-pressing Austria in Los Angeles, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal locks horns with Luka Modrić’s Croatia in a legendary battle of veterans in Toronto.
Finally, on Friday, July 3, Lionel Messi’s Argentina will look to continue their title defense against tournament debutants Cabo Verde in Miami, while Australia battles Egypt in Dallas and Colombia meets Ghana in Kansas City.
|Match
|Date (IST)
|Day (IST)
|Kickoff Time (IST)
|Venue
|South Africa vs. Canada
|June 29, 2026
|Monday
|12:30 AM
|SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
|Germany vs. Paraguay
|June 30, 2026
|Tuesday
|2:00 AM
|Gillette Stadium, Boston
|Cote d’Ivoire vs. Norway
|June 30, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:30 PM
|AT&T Stadium, Dallas
|Netherlands vs. Morocco
|July 1, 2026
|Wednesday
|6:30 AM
|Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
|France vs. Sweden
|July 1, 2026
|Wednesday
|2:30 AM
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
|Mexico vs. Ecuador
|July 1, 2026
|Wednesday
|6:30 AM
|Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
|England vs. DR Congo
|July 1, 2026
|Wednesday
|9:30 PM
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|Belgium vs. Senegal
|July 2, 2026
|Thursday
|1:30 AM
|Lumen Field, Seattle
|United States vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina
|July 2, 2026
|Thursday
|5:30 AM
|Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco
|Spain vs. Austria
|July 3, 2026
|Friday
|12:30 AM
|SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
|Portugal vs. Croatia
|July 3, 2026
|Friday
|4:30 AM
|BMO Field, Toronto
|Switzerland vs. Algeria
|July 3, 2026
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|BC Place, Vancouver
|Colombia vs. Ghana
|July 4, 2026
|Saturday
|7:00 AM
|Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.