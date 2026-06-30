FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany lose FIRST-EVER knockout match via penalties, crash out after Round of 32 loss to Paraguay

Germany crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after losing 3-4 via penalties to Paraguay in their Round of 32 clash in Boston.

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Paraguay's Julio Enciso (second from right) celebrates after scoring against Germany in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match. (Photo: IANS)

Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: There is a first time for everything and for four-time World Cup winners Germany it couldn’t have come at a worst time. The 2014 champions Germany lost their first-ever knockout match via penalties to crash out from the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a Round of 32 loss to Paraguay at the Gillette Stadium in Boston on Monday.

The Germans had won their four previous World Cup matches via penalties, dating back to 1982 semifinals, then the1986 Quarterfinals, 1990 semifinals and finally 2006 quarterfinals at home. There was 31-place difference in the FIFA World Rankings prior to the tournament between Germany (10th) and Paraguay (41st) – the fourth-largest for a FIFA World Cup knockout elimination (since 1994) after Spain vs Russia in 2018 (60), Italy vs Korea Republic in 2002 (34) and Spain vs Korea Republic in 2002 (32).

Paraguay’s Jose Canale wasn’t even in the starting lineup in either of his last two appearances for his national team in the FIFA World Cup 2026. But he made his first start for Paraguay a day to remember after scoring his first sudden-death penalty after his country’s goalkeeper Orlando Gill came up with two massive saves as the South American nation beat Germany 4-3 on penalties to create the biggest upset of the tournament.

The Round of 32 defeat added to Germany’s woes, who have struggled to qualify for the knockouts since lifting the title in Brazil in 2014.

“I think we deserved one more game and to be honest, considering everything that was said, everything we went through. What I want to highlight from our team is how united we are. … Today was a game we really needed to show our true colors,” Canale was quoted as saying by AP news agency.

Former Germany captain and star player Lothar Matthaus blasted his national side for their poor show in the loss against Paraguay. “I am absolutely furious. This is not the Germany I know, and it’s certainly not the Germany I fought for. To be eliminated from the World Cup like this is unacceptable. Every player, every coach and every person involved with this team has to look in the mirror after tonight because this performance was nowhere near the standards expected of Germany,” Matthaus told Sky News after the Round of 32 loss.

Paraguay have become the first team to beat Germany in a penalty shootout at the World Cup. The Germans missed three of their six penalty attempts, the last by Jonathan Tah – who slammed his attempt high over the crossbar in the first sudden-death round, setting up Canale for the winner. Tah’s miss followed a save by German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer of Fabian Balbuena’s attempt that would have won it for Paraguay.

VAR controversy in Germany’s loss

Jonathan Tah also thought he had the go-ahead goal in extra time for the Germans. He headed in a corner kick by Nathaniel Brown in the 102nd minute, but officials concluded after a VAR review that Waldemar Anton has pushed Gill to the ground before the shot and the goal was disallowed.

The Round of 32 match ended at 1-1 after extra time. Paraguay had taken the lead when Julio Enciso scored with a header late in the first half, but Kai Havertz equalized in the 52nd minute for Germany.

The Paraguayans will face the winner of Tuesday’s match between France and Sweden in the Round of 16 on Saturday in Philadelphia. Germany had won six of seven penalty shootouts in major tournaments, including six straight since losing to Czechoslovakia in the 1976 European Championship final.

In the only previous World Cup match between the teams, Germany beat Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16 at the 2002 tournament.